Nigerian Fuji superstar Wasiu Ayinde’s alleged dirty linens have been brought to the public by one of his long-serving drummers, Kunle Ayanlowo

In a recent interview, Kunle Ayanlowo poured his heart out about the long years of suffering he witnessed with other band members while working for Kwam1

The heartbroken elder, in his hurting confession, urged Nigerians to hold the indigenous music star if any harm befalls him

One of the drummers of Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde, also known as Kwam1 or K1, has opened up about his reported horrible experience working with him.

The elderly man, identified as Kunle Ayanlowo, stated in an interview that K1 treated him and other band members as slaves.

Kwam1's drummer accused the singer of maltreating his band members. Credit: @kawm1_offcial, @osunconnect

He disclosed that the Fuji singer always seized their passports when they travelled and returned to Nigeria for reasons best known to the musician.

Kunle Ayanlowo further narrated how Kwam1 ordered him to return home after running into him on the road while on his way to the hospital for treatment.

He claimed he was still nursing the ulcer he got from that incident to date and has told Nigerians to hold the Fuji superstar accountable if anything happened to him.

Kunle, in his outcry, revealed that he worked for K1 for 32 years and, through all these years, never achieved anything meaningful for himself or his family.

According to the heartbroken man, people just see Kwam 1’s positive side and don't know who he truly is behind the showbiz scenes.

Netizens react to the K1's drummer's confession

Some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng saw some netizens share their experiences with the Fuji star.

paulithasubai:

"People are wicked this man can never lie I swear."

kaybee_phantom:

"That man is greedy and sting, This is what i’m telling my wife yesterday."

crownbee01:

"That Fuji deep gon. Na those Fuji musicians wey we don sabi tey tey still Dey there. Upcoming no fit blow for there o. Ogun po."

ajobi_______:

"This man Dey hold my papa passport too na so the man Dey do Oloshi ni man yeh."

hype_frosh_jago:

"Person way Dey count money before he spray."

chrysanzy:

"Person wa dy singlehandedly fight for ballot box."

odiwonda:

"This life sha...can you also tell us the good part of Waiu Ayinde? I am very sure he has assisted you in so many ways."

olumuyilawal:

"One of my boys when to pick him at Heathrow Airport when he came to play in London and dropped him back the next day going back to Nigeria . He can't even buy petrol in the boy car not to talk of giving him a dime."

rehoboth_entertainment:

"I have not k1 before so I don’t know category his type of character. But I am a drummer and from experience, you can’t really have that breakthrough been a full time drummer with big artist , I mean those bands that has events every time . They are payed peanuts generally. Band owner takes 70% shares on booking and share the rest amongst the band members that might be 15 or 20 sometimes . Some bands do not even share members money made on stage . Some will just share the money 70/30 again and give band members the 30%."

Kwam1's boys abscond in the UK

Two of the Fuji singer's band members were reported missing in a previous report.

The keyboardist and the lead guitarist reportedly absconded in the UK.

KWAM 1 allegedly reported their disappearance to the authorities, as their whereabouts were unknown.

