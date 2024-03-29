Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun’s renovated mansion after it was razed by fire has left many fans in awe

Recall that the humour merchant’s home was destroyed in 2023 after his property went up in flames

In a new development, a video of the newly renovated mansion has made the rounds online and Nigerians couldn’t hide their thoughts

Top Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun is making headlines after a video of his newly renovated mansion went viral on social media.

Recall that in August 2023, the property which was worth millions got destroyed due to the fire but thankfully no life was lost.

Comedian AY's rebuilt mansion wows Nigerians. Photos: @aycomedian, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Only months after the unfortunate incident happened, AY Makun has been able to rebuild his property by splurging great amounts of money to give it a new look.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @mazitundeednut and spotted by Legit.ng, it was noted that AY’s mansion had been reconstructed to look better than it did before the fire.

The impressive video left many netizens in awe as they gushed over the beauty of the renovated mansion which had a standard pool, a huge walk in closet, a cinema, an office, a gym, glass floors, a big garage and more.

Netizens react to AY’s renovated mansion

The video of AY Makun’s mansion’s new look did not fail to impress Nigerians seeing as many of them shared their thoughts online. A number of them also commended the comedian’s interior designer wife for doing a great job. Read some of their comments below:

Jorjiz__glam:

“E come be like say he intentionally burn am to pepper us congrat boss AY this is beautiful no bad thing will happen again Gods protection .”

Felenaluxuryhair:

“Let's give his wife some credits too ❤️❤️❤️ She is good at what she does.”

Yhulukluvly:

“When you marry an interior designer❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

vilmanaturalherbs:

“In all your getting in this life get money I know it’s vanity and I know it’s not everything but please get it congratulations .”

yskid_contents:

“I pray one day comedy will take me as far as I pray for.”

ashawomassage_city:

“Beautiful house , but let’s ask ourselves, how long will you leave in this beautiful house, for the lord has prepared a mansion for us up above , don’t die in vanity , but remember the lord ya God, the creator of heaven and of earth, the giver of the breath of love , the maker of souls.”

Chef_ivyjones1:

“Money dey na . ... congratulations my people ❤”

Okoro.q:

“Thank you JESUS, affliction shall never arise again the second time Amen.”

Ebonyconfy:

“I hope this house has insurance o.... because omo he spent money here. Congratulations to him.”

Prasyluv:

“Once there is life there is hope, Congratulations to them .”

jacy_cutie1:

“All I can say is God punish poverty indeed.”

official_gav0:

“Advantage of property, house got burnt and land still remain to rebuild … is na Lambo burn that’s the end .”

Honeyojukwu:

“This is huge tag interior decorator Incase of my future.”

