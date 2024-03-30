Top Nigerian singer Davido recently made his performance in Uganda a special moment for one of his young fans

A video trended online showing the moment the DMW boss invited a little girl in the crowd to join him on stage

The heartwarming video of Davido dancing with the little girl left many social media users gushing

Popular Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s interaction with one of his young fans in Uganda is trending on social media.

The DMW boss who recently visited the East African country was spotted giving an energetic performance at a concert.

Sweet video of Davido dancing with little girl on stage trends. Photos: @billie_adeleke

Source: Instagram

Davido invites little girl on stage

In a video that went viral, the Unavailable crooner was singing one of his hit songs when he noticed one of his young fans in the crowd. The music star then beckoned for her to join him on stage.

The little girl was lifted onto the stage and Davido started to dance with her. The child was not taken aback and she replicated the music star’s dance steps. This got the crowd screaming in excitement.

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido dances with little child on stage

The video of Davido’s interaction with the child at his concert in Uganda warmed the hearts of many netizens. A number of them gushed over the DMW boss. Read some comments below:

_mediasoldiersijuacrown_:

“My idolo making me proud. Simple life and classy❤️.”

Turay8260:

“Chioma husband king Davido ❤️ l love Davido forever.”

abolajiiiiiiiii:

“This is sweet to watch .”

owerriman:

“I love it when the kids have it ❤.”

mosco_oba:

“This man go just dey make person smile anyhow.”

henrybankx:

“Young Champ now you’re a star ⭐️ .”

beylaryrdk:

“Every show is a shut downnn.”

precious_ajube:

“If u didn't smile you be witch .”

Source: Legit.ng