Portable's ex-signee, Young Duu, was one of those who stormed the Zazu crooner's 30th birthday

In the viral video, Portable, who was happy to see his former signee, hugged him, adding that he must credit his account

The heartwarming video of the Zeh Nation boss and his former signee has left many of their fans and followers gushing

Up-and-coming singer Young Duu has finally reunited with his former label boss, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu.

Young Duu made a surprise call at Portable's restaurant in Sango Ota, Ogun state, where the Zazu crooner marked his 30th birthday.

Young Duu visits Portable's restaurant. Credit: @portablebaeby @officialyoungduu

Young Duu reconciles with Portable

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Young Duu and Portable parted ways last year after the Zeh Nation label boss said the Oyinmo crooner was no longer trustworthy.

It, however, appears the duo have settled their differences as they were spotted in a new video embracing each other like brothers.

In a clip, Portable, who spoke in Yoruba, said his former signee must credit his alert.

Watch the heartwarming video as Portable and Young Duu link up below:

Netizens react as Young Duu and Portable reunite

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

enicryptoexchange:

"So happy to see them together."

globalboyseph:

"Portable is a great guy."

bentutu_bentut:

"Portable don really miss this guy joy just dey e body."

oppiegold_:

"Omo portable like young duu die see as he happy."

1415_interiors:

"The story of the prodigal son."

kola085680:

"@blueprinz_official bro shey you don dey work with potable ni??"

bhadboy_scott:

"After birthday party you go Chop small more go ask bolisco."

officialtugzy9:

"Portable just dey usually shout wahala him no get wahala."

ayodeji_ola10:

"Portable like this guy for real ….bolisco chop Moro."

Young Duu clears his name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Young Duu trended after a tweet of him supporting BNXN while shading Davido went viral.

Amid the reactions that trailed the viral tweet, Young Duu took to his Instastory story to clear his name.

He wrote:

"I am not the one on that Twitter account please."

