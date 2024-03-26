A Nigerian lady who worked as Chartered accountant at Price Waters Coopers in Dublin shared her day-to-day activities at work

A Nigerian lady, previously employed as a Chartered Accountant at Price Waterhouse Coopers in Dublin, shared her daily work routine.

In a revealing video, she detailed her adherence to a structured to-do list, punctuated by brief meal breaks.

She was engaged in an audit for a specific department within the organisation, and generously shared insights into her day.

As shared by @nifemi_biyi, this peek into the life of an accountant at a global firm provides valuable insight for those interested in the field.

Marija Citic said:

“An hour and a half commute is so real.”

Nifemi wrote:

“Right??? It's so annoying but at least it's not everyday only have to do 2/3 days in the office.”

Abena Oduro comented:

“I love it when I see young women who have their lives sorted out!!”

Nifemi:

“Thanks! My life isn't sorted at all hahah but we thank God for what it is.”

Ongoh Philbert:

“Please can you help me get an internship there for this summer (JuneļJuly).”

Nifemi:

“Hi, the internship applications are only open in periods. The applications for 2024 are closed. Perhaps yoU can look into the 2025 summer internships which will probably open end of this year.”

Nifemi responded:

“I'm not actually mentoring people rn but when I do l'Il let you know!”

Quays Quayson:

“Hello there, that's the job I wanna do, can you please assist me to get there career wise please?”

Nifemi:

“Hi, you can head into the PwC website and apply there! I've done a video on this you need to note to apply!”

