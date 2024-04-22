Nigerian reality TV star Phyna recently got more than she bargained for during a Twitter space as her fans came for her

Clips from the live session have viral online as one of Phyna's fans slammed her for always rushing to post things on social media without confirming

The fan also queried why Phyna doesn't allow her management to help curate her social media activities better in a bid to prevent her recent Pepsi fiasco

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, recently held a Twitter space with her fans, and things didn't go as planned.

During the Live session, Phyna fought with one of her fans, who slammed her for always stressing her supporters.

Reactions have trailed a viral clip of BBNaija Phyna and her fans fighting during an X space. Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@goddessofcrochet

The supporter slammed Phyna for wrongly calling out Pepsi over something that could have been handled better.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Phyna went on Twitter to accuse Pepsi of trying to poison her by supplying her with expired drinks.

"You're stressing us" - Fan tells Phyna

During the Twitter space, a fan asked Phyna to allow her management handle her social media engagements better in a bid to prevent the recent Pepsi fiasco.

The fan also informed Phyna that her shambolic social media engagements has become extensively stressful for her fans to handle.

Phyna has been in the news a lot recently Legit.ng recalls reporting when the reality TV star called out the organisers of BBNaija over unpaid prize money and other gifts.

Watch the engagement between Phyna her fans below:

Reactions trail Phyna's fight with her fans

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral moment Phyna and her fan fought on Twitter Space:

@apeke_gold:

"Thank God say I no dey fan anybody."

@chibuenyimblessing:

"She is not ready to learn … she is the biggest regret BBN made."

@cupcake_gracie0:

"Them go cry tire . Mercy eke is my stan for life."

@_syndyroyal:

"Most times for the sake of your brand give your management the chance to do what they are paid for."

@tochukwujoyce:

"She is genetically razz…."

@laurettaegboh:

"The truth is that, this celebrity life no fit Phyna. She's not well seasoned to be a celebrity. Too razz...too crass....too brash. And she doesn't take corrections."

@kallykuhn:

"This girl is not smart at all aswear.."

@cassidyng1:

"Bbnaija people are not celebrities. Na mumu Dey see all of them as celebrities."

Phyna says she is depressed over Multichoice's debt

The Reality TV star dosclosed via her Instagram Live, how she became depressed following the reunion because Multichoice made things difficult for her.

She stated that she was not given her money or rewards to which she was due.

Phyna made it clear that she wanted her BTC, valued at more than N90 million, and the two-person trip, which she was suppose to embark on via Travelbeta.

