A Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself and some other caring neighbours trying to break into a bike man's room

According to her, he locked himself inside his house for a long while and they became scared about what might be the problem

However, when they finally got his attention, the young man said he was only trying to hide from people he owed money

A Nigerian bike man recently left his neighbours disorganised after locking himself inside his room for hours.

A touching video showed his caring neighbours knocking desperately on his door and trying to break into his room to find out what was wrong.

Neighbours break into bike rider's house Photo credit: @officaljessica1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Neighbour reveals he was a chronic debtor

A lady identified on TikTok as @officaljessica1 was among the neighbours who launched a search for the bike man.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, it was unusual for the man named Chimaobi to be indoors for that long, and this got them terrified.

Despite banging on his door and chanting his name, they got no reply and this made them break into his house.

However, when they finally saw him, he disclosed that he was scared to answer them when they were knocking because he thought it was the people he owed money.

Officaljessica1 captioned the video:

“My neighbor refused to come out for long we got scared and decided to break in. Omo try the check up on your neighbors.”

Netizens laud neighbors for being caring

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who applauded the young lady and her neighbours for being thoughtful.

$UB ZERO said:

“I fit don dey rot before anyone notice. They know me for staying indoors so they used to it though they knock at times to check up on me.”

Rumen_dora said:

“My own neighbor Dey disturb me with food.”

Your toxic ex said:

“That's how a full family in etche side in portharcourt died and for four days nobody knew, till the compound people perceived the smell of the bodies.”

Harriet commented:

“My neighbor called me yesterday if I traveled I told her yes, because I don't want disturb.”

Omotolani liyoku said:

“This is one of the reason why I love my neighbours, I shouted like something is wrong with me yesterday night and they all come through for me.”

Dharmie Et said:

“So what happened to him? why the crying emoji?”

Gemini reacted:

“What happened to the person?”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man found dead in his room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female lawyer on X cried out for help after her friend's brother who left Nigeria for Canada in December 2023 was recently found dead.

She urged the Nigerian embassy to step into the matter as the circumstances surrounding his demise are fishy.

Source: Legit.ng