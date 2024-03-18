Nigerian singer Portable has reacted to the maltreatment claims made by KWAM 1’s drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo

The drummer had claimed not to have benefited anything from working with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal for over 32 years

Portable shared his opinion on the matter while advising KWAM 1’s drummer on the action to take

Top Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has reacted to the drama between Fuji star, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) and his drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo.

Recall that social media was recently buzzing with excitement over a viral video of Ayanlowo accusing KWAM 1 of maltreatment in the over 32 years he worked for him.

Portable's reaction to KWAM 1 and drummer Kunle Ayanlowo's drama trends. Photos: @kwam1_official, @osunconnect, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Portable took to social media to address the matter in a viral video. The Tony Montana crooner wondered why Ayanlowo did not leave KWAM 1 after a year when he saw that he wasn’t gaining anything.

According to the Zazu star, the drummer should not spoil KWAM 1’s name because he is a star that God has blessed. Not stopping there, Portable also asked Ayanlowo if he expected the Fuji musician not to collect his passport when he took them for shows abroad considering that some people use that opportunity to abscond.

On a final note, Portable advised KWAM 1’s drummer to respect his boss and not to tarnish his image. In his words:

“You worked for someone for a good 30-something years, when you didn’t see any benefit since the first year why didn’t you leave? If he didn’t see any gain there, he would have left. Don’t spoil somebody else’s name. K1 The Ultimate is a star, God created him. You worked with him for over 30 years and you’re saying you did not gain anything, why didn’t you leave since the first year and go and work for someone else? You should be thanking God that you didn’t die and that you’re alive, later you will say your boss used you abi? Okay you don’t expect him to collect your passport so that you will run away? K1 has taken several people to travel that they would run away. Better know what you’re doing and don’t spoil another person’s name. Respect your boss so that you will have breakthrough, loyalty pass juju.”

See the video below:

Reactions trail Portable’s video

The video of Portable speaking about KWAM 1 and his drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo, got Nigerians dropping their two cents on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

Aminatbabalola75:

“Coming from someone that always talk when he's been ripped! It may take him 32yrs to talk but rip is rip!!”

ukshoppingwithtessy:

“U no hear say dem swear oath how do u expect him to leave?”

kesterrozay:

“Isn’t this the same person that came to shout that they were ripping him? Didn’t he watch were the man said they all took oath.”

made_in_heaven_wears2:

“Oponu aiyerada, so you don't know this people use charm to hold their workers down.”

jeaux_zii':

“C’mon hush it, like you don’t know some wicked artiste tie your destiny so you’d be subjected to them. How would he leave when he swore an oath. That’s my major pro’lem w this guy, ‍♀️ talks before thinking.”

avenger__2q:

“This portable Jazz go soon clear for people eyes! Why you Dey put mouth for Elders matter.”

shopwithkaydee:

“Portable is over stepping his boundaries with his comments.. Look at the dirrrrty face.”

ayomideimmediate_pickup:

“Wetin concern him, most people work under some people bcus they gat no option...na so job plenty for naija abi.”

abcando:

“Desperation and fear can make people take st00pid risks and decisions.”

Ashabishadollar_brand_promoter:

“Who asks you, pride leads to destruction.”

Source: Legit.ng