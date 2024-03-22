A video of Nigerian street-pop artist Portable going to a secondary school in Iyana-Ilogbo somewhere in Ogun state without any security detail has got people talking

In the viral clip, Portable was seen with Nigerian-born British journalist DJ Brooke Bailey on a tour around his hood in Ilogbo

Netizens hailed Portable's street credibility as the singer went around his hood without any security, and yet a horde of students trooped out to welcome him

Nigerian singer and performer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has sparked massive reactions on social media. A clip of the singer and British journalist DJ Brooke Bailey visiting the secondary school Zazu attended when he was younger has gone viral.

In the viral clip, Portable Zazu told DJ Brooke as they pulled in through the school's driveway that the students would go wild when they realized he was the one.

Reactions as Portable visits his former secondary school and takes a UK journalist on tour. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

During the tour of his old school, the singer visited his former principal's office and made a couple of pledges that he intends to give back.

He noted that he would build some toilets for the students to use and fix some of the roofs in some classrooms that need repairs.

Portable speaks to Oba Tigbo

During the visit, Portable spoke to the king of Iyana-Ilogbo, Onitigbo of Ilogbo. He also introduced DJ Brooke Bailey to the Yoruba monarch who oversees things in the vicinity where he lives.

This new video is another excerpt from a documentary directed by DJ Brooke tagged, "Spending a Day With Portable."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable took DJ Brooke to his mother's gravesite. He also shared why he exhumed his mum's remains and relocated them to a new land.

Watch the video of Portable and DJ Brooke visiting his alma mater:

Netizens react to Portable's video with DJ Brooke

@maiconfroshofficial:

"Omoo dis guy na FREEMAN ooo. Imagine no bodyguard."

@wiztimmy:

"How did I end up liking Portable."

@josh_austine24:

"You see this guy is the most brilliant of them all his doings speak louder and deeper than this one's displaying money and cars moving around with body guard.. when you make your money legally you move with freedom."

@iamroxielee001:

"If you hate portable God go punish you."

@im_temmytope:

"Street love no police no dss no soldier."

@lafeof_lagos:

"Good environment bad road."

@ijoba_damian_jnr:

"Street credibility love you man."

@general_mun:

"Portable na Free niggur Y’all gotta love this man."

@fresh_bee_05:

"This guy na werey."

@thelukhas:

"We have good environment, We have bad road’ hmmm."

@opelina__:

"You are telling king how are you shon whyne nii???"

@oluw.apelumi123:

"Na my brother school b dis."

@kaydanland_o:

"I don dey like this portable guy the more sha."

Portable slams Seyi Vibez over recent feat

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable called out Seyi Vibez after the latter took to his social media page to flaunt his two billion streaming plaque.

Seyi has taken to social media to celebrate his songs, gathering over two billion streams worldwide across multiple platforms.

The singer's colleague Portable reacted to the feat, insinuating that the achievement wasn't genuine.

Source: Legit.ng