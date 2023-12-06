Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions with his video about colleague Seyi Vibez's recent achievement

Seyi has been awarded a plaque for reaching two billion worldwide streams, and Portable raised questions

The Zazu crooner trolled Seyi, saying he doesn't have any international presence yet, claimed to have billions of streams

Nigerian singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, has been called out by Portable over his recent career achievement.

Seyi has taken to social media to celebrate his songs, gathering two billion worldwide streams.

Portable calls out Seyi Vibez Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@seyi_vibez

See Seyi's post below:

While fans and colleagues celebrated the singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, called him out in a video.

The Zazu crooner known for calling out his colleague dragged Seyi for claiming billions of streams worldwide when he had no international presence or audience.

He added that Seyi cuts and joins his song to one beat style unlike him, and queried who has been listening to his songs.

Recall that Portable was in the news recently for showing off his 'trenches' dance at the British Fashion Awards.

Watch Portable's video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Read some of the different opinions expressed by netizens below:

kinglezee:

"Not a seyi fan but he’s far better than portable music wise, everything."

omoge_tife:

"What’s your own ? Ogbeni face your life leave another person career. Aboki."

big7record:

"But why hate full portable like this abeg."

ogagaspeaks:

"But na true na.. Who are the people listening to Seyi vibes... Are there 2 billion yoruba people on earth?... The stream farming is too much. His songs doesn't even have the crossover appeal of Asake or Olamide or Reminisce... Na only Alfa fit understand wetin him dey talk. Portable is bold enough to say the truth."

gratitude_is_suitable_for_me:

"Seyi Vibez payday is bigger than portable."

moh_fine:

"Why can’t portable keep quiet and face his own career ? He should face his music and keep on pushing it till it gets to peak . Everyone is unique in their own way. Speaking ill of seyi’s career won’t get portable anywhere."

sunskid_world:

"This one dey like dey use people glory shine."

Portable shows off his wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer shared a video of his wife, Bewaji, dancing in their living room.

In his caption, the Zazu crooner noted that his wife's beauty is sponsored by money and not the love he has for her.

The singer also tagged Bewaji as his investment and announced that she already has two kids for him.

Source: Legit.ng