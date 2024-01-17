Nigerian singer Portable made a commitment to renovate a deteriorating classroom and buildings at Ajogbo Grammar

Accompanied by a group of friends, the street singer paid a visit to the public school located in Ota

In one of the recordings, the singer was seen engaged in a discussion with the female principal of the school, whom he also promised a plasma smart TV

Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has promised to fix up the crumbling classrooms at Ajogbo Grammar School.

The Street Pop Act made a courtesy visit to the school's premises when he discussed with the institution's principal about improving their learning environment.

Portable set to renovate Ajogbo Grammar School. Credit: @ispackage1, @portablebaby

In a viral video that Legit.ng sighted on TikTok, Portable also added to give the principal a plasma smart TV personally.

The musician also required that the authorities provide a list of things so that he could pick the ones he was able to handle.

