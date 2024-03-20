The year 2024 has been declared by many as the age of love and weddings. This idea that the year is set to be unique because of many high-profile wedding celebrations that have taken place within the first three months since the turn of the year.

The Nigerian social media community witnessed the weddings of celebrity actor Kunle Remi and his billionaire heiress, Twi, and soon after, it was famous fashion designer Veekee James who tied the knot with her lover Femi.

As if that was loud enough, Moses Bliss stole the headlines with his love story for weeks. Then the De Royals did theirs.

However, the latest that has caught many by surprise is Theophilus Sunday. The announcement of his engagement came at the least expected time.

Legit.ng in this article has taken time to highlight a growing trend amongst male Nigerian gospel singers and the rising penchant for foreign women.

This article will highlight four male Nigerian gospel singers who abandoned the country's shores to say I do to women from other countries.

Tim Godfrey married an American

The craze amongst Nigerian gospel singers leaving the country's shores to tie the knot with foreign women started with Tim Godfrey.

He is the oldest among the names that made this list. He proposed to his American fiancee, Erica, on April 23, 2022. Weeks later, they made it official and tied the knot.

Since then, it has been like he opened a floodgate as more gospel singers have followed in his footsteps.

Moses Bliss marries Ghanaian damsel Marie Wiseborn

Social media was recently awash with reactions and comments in an overwhelming manner after famous Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss announced his engagement to his Ghanaian lover, Marie Wiseborn.

The face of the UK-trained lawyer who at the time was set to tie the knot with Moses Bliss was trending across the Nigerian social media space. When the engagement announcement went viral, the question on the lips of many was, why did he leave Nigeria to pick a wife in Ghanaian?

Soon after, they wedded and became man and wife.

Ebukasong ties the knot with a white British lady

At the heights of Moses Bliss' engagement and wedding paparazzi, Ebukasong caught many by surprise with a post he shared on his page.

The singer revealed in the viral post that he has finally found the woman of his dreams.

He disclosed that he met this woman on the streets of the UK. Ebuka shared the post on Valentine's Day.

Ebukasong also showed a beautiful young girl in viral posts, which got people questioning whether he had a daughter already.

Theophilus Sunday goes to the Caribbean to marry Ashlee White

Barely two months after Moses Bliss' famous engagement announcement and his stupendously lavish wedding, Theophilus Sunday stunned many with an announcement.

In a post shared across his social media pages, Minister Theophilus Sunday announced his engagement to a Jamaican lady, Ashlee White.

This came as a rude shock that left many young Nigerian women angry, with the question on their lips making the rounds: are they not good enough?

