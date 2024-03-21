Shallipopi was recently involved in a faceoff with some people reported to be police officers

In the viral video, the fast-rising singer, who was visibly angry, expressed his frustration after being stopped for a search

The singer, in a clip, boasted about how he is being guarded by 100 policemen daily, yet he still gets stopped by the roadside

Fast-rising singer Crown Uzama 'Shallipopi', also known as Pluto President, in a viral video, expressed his frustration during a faceoff with people believed to be police officers.

Shallipopi, who recently marked his first year as an artist and label owner, was seen raging mightily as he vented his frustration over how he was treated.

Shallipopi brags about the number of policemen he uses as personal security. Credit: @callmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

The reports revealed that the singer got furious after he was stopped by the police officers who intended to search him.

In a clip, Shallipopi, who spoke in Pidgin English, boasted about being guarded by 100 policemen daily, yet he was stopped by the roadside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"One Hundred and something Police men Dey Guard me every day," the Pluto President said.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Shallipopi's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens criticised the singer for feeling too big to be stopped by police officers. Read their comments below:

uncle_chekereke:

"Normally, Nigeria police go humble you."

cooldj_o:

"Who's shallipopi that they can't stop."

official.mr_tea:

"No one is above the law, if them stop you respect them and stop. Is simple."

fada_mozis:

"I was relieved that we managed the situation that night and I commended the NPF."

emmyviille:

"You want to see the man behind the man?... Give him power, money and fame. He won't hide anymore."

official_ktwo2:

"Police fit stop any body make una rest."

googgledee0215:

"I no understand,,,so because you be shalipawpaw make police no do there work again."

Why Shallipopi rejected over N500m deals

Legit.ng reported that Shallipopi shared how he walked away from a $500k deal after some persons wanted to buy the rights to his songs, Elon Musk and Shapiru.

Shallipopi claimed that the money in music sometimes feels like a ritual.

In another report, Shallipopi refused to pull an 'Omah Lay' on a female fan at his show.

Source: Legit.ng