A video of Shallipopi taking precautions before dancing with a lady at his concert is trending

In the viral video, the fast-rising singer could be heard questioning the lady who came on stage to dance with him

Shallipopi's action comes a few days after his colleague Omah Lay was heavily criticised over his steamy dance with a female fan

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, appears to have learned from the backlash that trailed a dance video from his colleague Omah Lay's show in the UK.

Recall that Omah Lay had called on a female fan to join him on stage as he danced with her while her boyfriend watched in disappointment.

Female fan joins Shallipopi on stage. Credit: @callmeshallipopi @omahlay

Source: Instagram

Shallipopi questions lady on stage

The Edo-born singer took all available precautions, ensuring the lady he called to join him on stage was single before dancing with her during his London show.

In a video, Shallipopi thoroughly questioned the lady who came up on stage to dance with him.

"Is that your man?" the Nigerian singer could be heard asking.

When the lady stated that the male fan in the audience was not her man, he began dancing with her.

Watch the viral video of Shallipopi and a female fan on stage

Netizens react to Shallipopi and lady dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video

michaelmavis35:

"You see as e suppose be ? That’s what it is called to be respected #shallipoppi."

itz_abike_bae:

"Na shallipopi concert men go dey carry their babe go."

mpaobi1:

"That's maturity and respect."

gemini24_events:

"Shallipopi na cruise master normally."

emmrix_blaqson:

"If I be that her man I go shout go ahead Na man shalipopi be jare."

creamaslife:

"That @omah_lay go Dey form depression, but Dey use person babe calm him self."

Heartbroken man at Omah Lay's show gets gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man who was left heartbroken appeared on a live chat with American YouTuber Kai Cenat.

Cenat was said to have gifted him $20k (N32 million) and a new girlfriend.

The YouTuber also allegedly organised a ’20 Women vs 1 Man’ date for him to find a new and perfect girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng