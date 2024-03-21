A man's makeup transformation has wowed netizens as he showed a great difference which left many in doubt

In a video shared online, the man was seen vibing to a song for some seconds with his natural face

He then switched to his makeup look which gave him off as a woman and he also adorned long hair and accessories

A makeup artist Lyrus Motassi has caught the attention of netizens after his video of being transformed into a woman using makeup trended online.

Man's makeup transformation leaves many talking. Image credit: @lyrus_motassi

Source: Instagram

It will not be the first time he will be giving himself a different look as it has become his trademark.

In a video, the man, who has visible tattoos and spots short hair, moved to the rhythm of music excitedly. After some seconds, he switched to his transformed makeup face.

Aside from adorning a face beat that 'changed' his gender, he also wore a long wig and silver earrings, which perfected his feminine looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Several netizens were amazed by the makeup transformation and they shared their different opinions about the man.

Check out the video of the man's makeup transformation below:

Reactions trail man's makeup transformation

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the man's makeup transformation. See some of the comments below:

@sleekie_rynnie:

"At first I thought he was Charlie Boy."

@orihemazi1:

"Don't be confused, let him open his mouth."

@ayomikhun:

"Wait! The tattoo? Is it the same person ke?"

@amyugo7:

"Keep lying. They are not the same person. The first one was a boy and the last one a girl."

@nancychummy:

"My problem is the way he puts his mouth."

@favy_sparks:

"Dey should arrest dis boy pls."

@stylist_ami:

"You don’t have to do that just to be famous, you’re attracting the wrong attention to yourself honestly."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Koyemi."

@marian.okolo:

"Filter did the rest."

@lennis.world:

"It was edited, check the neck."

@tolafawehinmi:

"The first person no get neck and the tattoo is choking her neck, while the second person get neck and the tattoo comes down a bit."

@sagrielleventsnig:

"They said he is male, as in man, which makes it more shocking."

Woman's makeup transformation leaves netizens impressed

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a woman's makeup transformation sparked numerous reactions on social media.

In the video, the woman was seen sporting a bare face, and then by the end of the video, she rocked a full makeup look.

The video which has gone viral has left many internet users impressed with her look

Source: Legit.ng