"I Thought He Was Charly Boy": Man Transforms to a Woman Using Makeup, Amazes Many
Fashion

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • A man's makeup transformation has wowed netizens as he showed a great difference which left many in doubt
  • In a video shared online, the man was seen vibing to a song for some seconds with his natural face
  • He then switched to his makeup look which gave him off as a woman and he also adorned long hair and accessories

A makeup artist Lyrus Motassi has caught the attention of netizens after his video of being transformed into a woman using makeup trended online.

Makeup transformation leaves many transformed
Man's makeup transformation leaves many talking. Image credit: @lyrus_motassi
Source: Instagram

It will not be the first time he will be giving himself a different look as it has become his trademark.

In a video, the man, who has visible tattoos and spots short hair, moved to the rhythm of music excitedly. After some seconds, he switched to his transformed makeup face.

Aside from adorning a face beat that 'changed' his gender, he also wore a long wig and silver earrings, which perfected his feminine looks.

Several netizens were amazed by the makeup transformation and they shared their different opinions about the man.

Check out the video of the man's makeup transformation below:

Reactions trail man's makeup transformation

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the man's makeup transformation. See some of the comments below:

@sleekie_rynnie:

"At first I thought he was Charlie Boy."

@orihemazi1:

"Don't be confused, let him open his mouth."

@ayomikhun:

"Wait! The tattoo? Is it the same person ke?"

@amyugo7:

"Keep lying. They are not the same person. The first one was a boy and the last one a girl."

@nancychummy:

"My problem is the way he puts his mouth."

@favy_sparks:

"Dey should arrest dis boy pls."

@stylist_ami:

"You don’t have to do that just to be famous, you’re attracting the wrong attention to yourself honestly."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Koyemi."

@marian.okolo:

"Filter did the rest."

@lennis.world:

"It was edited, check the neck."

@tolafawehinmi:

"The first person no get neck and the tattoo is choking her neck, while the second person get neck and the tattoo comes down a bit."

@sagrielleventsnig:

"They said he is male, as in man, which makes it more shocking."

Woman's makeup transformation leaves netizens impressed

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a woman's makeup transformation sparked numerous reactions on social media.

In the video, the woman was seen sporting a bare face, and then by the end of the video, she rocked a full makeup look.

The video which has gone viral has left many internet users impressed with her look

