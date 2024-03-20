Solid Star has said that he is ready to come black to the music industry after undergoing treatment for mental illness

In an interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that many of his friends helped him and gave him money

He also begged the people he offended with his behavior when he was down and added that he was releasing a new song

Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, better known as Solid Star, has announced that he is set to come back to the music industry.

Legit.ng had reported that Solid Sar had shared his experience while undergoing treatment for mental illness at Yaba Left. He said that he had shared the ward with mad people. 30 people used the bathroom and toilet.

During his interview on the Honest Brunch podcast with Nedu Wazobia FM, the singer noted that he lost himself as he apologized to the people he might have offended when he wasn't conscious of his health challenge.

Solid Star announces comeback, set to release song. Photo credit @officialsolidstar

Source: Instagram

Solid Star mentions people who helped

The singer whose brother alerted the world about his health said that friends like OC, Peter, and some other people came to his rescue whenever he needed money and assistance.

He also mentioned that he was coming back bigger than ever.

Solid Star is set to release song

The 'Nwa Baby' crooner said that he was back to the studio and his song, 'Depression' was in the making.

He said that the song would drop soon and he encouraged his fans to stream it.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Solid Star. Here are some of the comments below:

@danny__alfres:

"We miss you bruv."

@directingursteps:

"You're Strong for coming out to speak of your situation! Bigs up!"

@chyke_cruz:

"That black girl dey show emotions...chaiii."

@adyhemmie:

"We see you for Havannah you come smoke ice."

@adyhemmie:

"But we dun forgive you."

@idrisafricana:

"Stay solid man."

@100centman:

"2010,11,12 this guy and them ice prince they disturb."

@pawa_gram_1:

"If no be see finish why that girl go de look am like that."

@itz_nozyboy:

"Ice way we dey take still dey normal..na him this one they say him mad, oga you never talk wetting you take."

@king_maccati:

"Please we should all stream his sweet songs to support him, that's all we can do while he is alive. I'm sure he made sweet songs."

Solid Star speaks about introduction to substance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Solid Star had shared how he ended up with mental health problem.

According to them, he was introduced to hard substances in 2021 by some young chaps and it had a terrible effect on him.

He said after taking the substance, he would feel like a king and would not want to pay for things he bought.

Source: Legit.ng