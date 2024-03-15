Nigerian fast-rising singer Shallipopi is celebrating his one year anniversary in the music business

The Elon Musk hitmaker, who first started as an independent artist, has been able to set up his label within a short time of his arrival

Shalli, filled with gratitude, appreciated his fans and supporters for trusting him all along the journey as videos and pictures from the special day filled the internet

Nigerian fast-rising singer Crown Uzama, known professionally as Shallipopi, has marked a milestone in his musical career.

Shallipopi, who first kicked off as an independent artist in the Nigerian music industry, set up his record label Plutomania within a year of his arrival and has gotten himself the much spotlight he needed.

Shallipopi celebrates one year anniversary in Nigerian music business. Credit: @theycallmeShallipopi

Source: Instagram

The Elon Musk hitmaker took to social media to celebrate with his fans and supporters for his immeasurable growth in the space of 12 months.

Taking to his X account, he wrote:

“On this day last year, I blew up. Congrats to me on my 1 year in this MF industry! :smiling_imp::musical_note: Thank you always, Plutomania’s:ringed_planet: #imountelonmusktillthekingdomcome.”

Meanwhile, videos and pictures of the lush celebration he had with his team members graced the internet, as a medium-sized cake and other side pastries were spotted in the clips.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Shallipopi anniversary

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

djbey444:

"Congratulations to him , he deserves."

pvpibnkz:

"Big win. Your style different."

iamnewmoney:

"The boy get pattern."

sun_set__001:

"World Pluto Day. keep elevating."

xpensive46:

"If them nor give you your flowers collect am yourself."

oluwa_bobby50:

"You shake all the industry then still never relieve Shali shali @theycallmeshallipopi."

unique_bright15:

"World Pluto Dayonly one OBA PLUTO."

emmalex_korie1:

"Commenting without pant."

petereyenanaotu:

'I nor see u for orchid road again u don park."

ll_alone_girl_ll341:

"God said to share: If you are very rich, with whom should I share? I have a lot of money."

kingshady12345:

"Happy birthday bro . More wins . I’m surprised we are born same day . And we are Benin . So I’m blessed ❤️❤️❤️keep shining Pluto."

dolapopro:

"Awwwwww a baby in music will soon be a grandpa in music, stay focused & keep celebrating."

Shallipopi explains why he rejected over N500m deals

Legit.ng recalls reporting how singer Shallipopi walked away from a $500k deal after some persons wanted to buy the rights to his songs, Elon Musk and Shapiru.

The singer shared while he was on the podcast "Zero Condition" that the money in music sometimes feels like a ritual.

He noted how he turned down a N580m deal that would have seen him sell the rights to his songs Elon Musk and Shapiru.

Source: Legit.ng