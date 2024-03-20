An old tweet by Joshua Mike-Bamiloye about Christian brothers amid reports of Theophilus Sunday's wedding has resurfaced on social media

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye shared how Christian brothers were fond of acting single for years only to announce their wedding unexpectedly

The tweet has stirred reactions from netizens as many continue to express shock after Theophilus Sunday unveiled his wife

Hours after Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday unveiled his Jamaican bellè, Ashlee White, on social media, an old tweet by Christian actor and singer Joshua Mike-Bamiloye resurfaced.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Theophilus Sunday broke the net after he unexpectedly shared pictures of him and his bride on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Theophilus' post comes weeks after his colleague Moses Bliss caused a buzz after he shared his proposal video and subsequently married his Ghanaian bride, Marie Wiseborn, in Accra, Ghana.

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye's comment about Christian brothers

The singer and actor, also known as Jay Mikee, in the old tweet, shared how Christian brothers make people believe they were single only to announce their wedding when it was least expected.

He wrote:

"Our Christian brothers can be so coded?! They’ll act all single and solo for years, You’ll think y’all are on the same boat, then boom! Wedding invitation card. “When did you meet her” “We’ve been dating for 4 years."

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Jay Mike's old tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

praizeemeka:

"Shocking ke? It was jay_mikee who casted the format years back. It's like you didn’t see the update sis. Happy for Theo, His home is blessed."

Dave_Lummy5:

"It's for both o. Na why both are always at loggerheads in some way. Bros dey vex with sis. Sisters dey carry bros for mind."

_neekohl:

"Funny enough, I asked this on Sunday."

