Nigerian gospel singer Ebuka Songs has sparked reactions online with a post he recently shared on his page

The singer, in his post, caught many people by surprise as he finally decided to reveal his lover, who is an Oyinbo woman

When Ebuka welcomed his first child, he didn't give the public the privilege of knowing who the mother of his daughter was until recently

Nigerian gospel singer Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, better known by his stage name, Ebuka Songs, has sparked reactions on social media with a recent post.

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, the singer finally unveiled the face of his oyinbo lover. Ebuka Songs shared how he met his oyinbo lover through one of his Instagram posts.

The singer also revealed that his oyinbo lover is the mother of his only child, a beautiful girl.

Over the last few months, Ebuka Songs has been under the radar a lot, with many netizens constantly asking him to go and get married.

But many didn't know he had tied the knot secretly for a while now.

How did Ebuka meet his oyinbo lover?

The gospel singer shared in his Valentine's Day post how he met his Oyinbo lover on the streets of London.

He shared how he walked up to her and teased her for her looks, and from then on, their love grew.

This revelation by Ebuka Songs is coming weeks after he went viral online for gifting his parents their first cars.

See Ebuka Songs post below:

Reactions trail Ebuka Songs Valentine's Day post

See how netizens reacted as Ebukasongs finally revealed the face of his oyinbo lover:

@ugo_cchi"

"Na so Una Dey do for here??"

@ugboajadorothy:

"Pls Ebuka I pray that you will be able to manage your success in your service to God, pls careful, Christianity is not a social media thing, we still love you and pray you don't choose from the streets bcos it is slippery."

@mikel_agu:

"We need to report you to Jesus, because all me I know u say u don marry Jesus ..bro cheating is not allowed in the kingdom."

@albertglory2:

"Once they start visiting UK frequently, just know the sister is in UK Welcome apostle, hope you brought Valentine gifts o?"

@mr.moses_ict:

"You cannot marry Jesus, go and find a wife … he that findeth a wife finds a good thing. Not Oyinbo lover o."

@progressofficial_:

"Ahhh … you must drop this gist o."

@mr_rexanselm:

"Fine boy wey love Jesus don secure dual citizenship….. make una de play."

@otuawamoses:

"MOG, did she also dance to your music . Tell us now o, Abi na another way Jesus take perform this miracle."

@iambankalat:

"Where you see client. Sharp guy the green card."

@cherrry_onyi:

"Nawa oo. You too? It is well ooo."

