“I Met My Husband on Facebook”: Nigerian Lady Shows Her Love Story that Leads to Happy Marriage
- A Nigerian lady shares her unique love story, revealing that she found her spouse through Facebook
- She detailed in a video how he lavished her with affection and presents, in time, he proposed, leading to their marriage
- They are now joyfully raising a child, proving that love can blossom in unexpected places
A Nigerian lady narrated her unique love story, which began on Facebook and led to a blissful marriage.
In a captivating video, she detailed how her now-husband won her heart with his affectionate gestures and thoughtful gifts.
The proposal soon followed, culminating in a joyous wedding ceremony. Today, they are the proud parents of a child, a testament to the fact that love can blossom anywhere, leading to a fulfilling marital life.
As shared by @only_one_savage1, this narrative serves as an inspiring example of digital love stories turning into real-life fairy tales.
It depicts the potential of social media platforms like Facebook in connecting soulmates, fostering relationships, and building happy families.
As shared by @only_one_savage1
Samzkid O said:
“Why the guy be like shongo? Na question l ask o.”
Itz__Solomon wrote:
“Who else is charging, while watching this video.”
Knarcouture commented:
“Plz where did u download ur on Facebook “
Onlyljulie:
“Your man Dey use mouth off stove?”
Ryam:
“I'm 100% sure I will see my own here on TikTok.”
Marcos:
“Your husband is very kind and HANDSOME.”
Abdeen:
“It's make, not makes, you can't use makes in those sentences.”
Last born Anike:
“I pray I meet my own soon too.”
Pelumi:
“Lip balm?”
MORENIKEJI:
“Omo your man worwor.”
Kekzid:
“Who else is watching empty stomach.”
User93839029393:
“Omo nothing ona won tell me the boy worwor na make the relationship last.”
Abdul:
“All I notice is the guy is handsome and calm you are lucky no one will want to share him with you.”
Robert Bright:
“Ohh you mean their house?”
