A captivating video showed father and daughter playing a unique games together captured the hearts of viewers online

The father was intensely concentrated on securing a victory as his demeanor portrayed

The heartwarming clip highlighted the delightful connection shared by the father and daughter

The father and daughter played games. Photo credit: @linkynobunga

Source: TikTok

The footage, as shared by @linkynobunga, beautifully portrayed the strong bond shared between the father and daughter, clearly relishing each other’s companionship.

This heartwarming display of familial love and competitive spirit resonated with viewers, making it a trending topic on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shen said:

“Who else was counting their score for them like me?”

Kofi Sam266 wrote:

“This should be fun but you guys look too serious. What am I missing?”

Amaka bella commented:

“All of u should go to ur room is another vibe in a family house.”

Denskin:

“Hi will never be poor in my life.”

GillestH:

“@Dee Are you ready for this challenge?”

Mss83738:

“The old man is too serious.”

Shkham Hamza:

“If u paused to count during the play then u re my friend.”

Mohau4christ:

“@Precious Philile Xaba if it was us baby there would be so much noise, ubuzothi ngiyakurobha.”

Celimpilo:

“The girl only appears to congratulate the winner.”

Ishy840:

“Why so serious.”

Maxwellmktema:

“It's like the child force him to play the game the way the father is so serious.”

Gboloume Keivin:

“Never give up.”

Dad lifts Daughter in public as she graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a trending video of a Nigerian man carrying his daughter in his arms has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady, identified as Judith, recently signed out from school and ran to her father in public upon seeing him.

As she got close to him, the man immediately swept her off her feet with great strength as he rejoiced with her in his arms. The father and daughter shared the lovely moment, not minding stares from passers-by.

Source: Legit.ng