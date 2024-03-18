Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor’s health has continued to deteriorate to the dismay of many fans

A new video of him struggling to speak while on his hospital bed went viral and broke the hearts of many

One of the actor’s colleagues made a public plea on Muonagor’s behalf to help him raise funds for a kidney transplant in India

Popular Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor’s health has worsened and a video of him on his hospital bed went viral online.

Recall that in November 2023, news of the movie star’s ill health became public knowledge after he got paralysed after suffering a stroke and was rushed to the hospital.

Actor Amaechi Muonagor begs for funds for kidney transplant. Photos: @amaechi.muonagor

Source: Instagram

Many months later, the actor’s health has only deteriorated and a new video of him in the hospital made the rounds online.

In the viral clip, the movie star was seen with a plaster attached to his chest as he struggled to speak. However, he managed to beg God to heal him before his words became inaudible.

Muonagor’s actor colleague, Kingsley Orji, was also at the hospital and he pleaded with Nigerians on the sick actor’s behalf. According to him, the movie star needs funds to be flown to India for a kidney transplant.

Kingsley said:

“It has not been easy. He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. What we want is for you to help us for him to travel to India. He just came back from the ICU in Nnewi Teaching Hospital a couple of days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well. We decided to bring him home because there was no money but it is not advisable. He barely talks well. Please, he needs your help.”

The actor accompanied the video with more details for Nigerians to donate to the ailing movie veteran. He wrote in part:

“Special Public Appeal on our Veteran Nollywood actor Amechi Monagor, please my brothers and sisters, let's help him more to go for the kidney transplant in india.”

See the touching video below:

Reactions trail video of Amaechi Muonagor

The video of Amaechi Muonagor struggling to speak in his poor state soon spread online and drew reactions from many Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

drbtgar:

“Please do. These men made our childhood fun. We have to be there for them .”

Spankybella:

“Pls let the money be used to take care of his family ,he’s not even fit to go to India for any kidney transplant No airline will carry him in this condition,health wise he isn’t even fit to undergo such surgery ,unfortunately he has gotten to the point of hospice care let them make him as comfortable as they can ,also let family and friends go there and spend time with him laugh and tell stories with him let him feel loved in his last moments.”

Philchizymodel_realtor:

“Zack Orji is also very down. God what is happening?”

Ree_jay10:

“Why do most of these legends pass through pain and sickness in their old age! It’s looking like a pattern and this is scary!”

Kvng_coded_official:

“Old Nolly wood actors are really going through Alot Look like They are just acting for Free those days making us happy and they are Going through Alot .”

desuwablaq:

“How i wish i had money to take care of him coz he really looks like my dad.”

Markotabor:

“I think at this point the Nigerian GUILD OF ACTORS need to come up with a GYM FACILITY for actors in Nigeria... exclusively for them, they should organize symposiums on diet and healthy living...there is an age you get to somethings shouldn't be considered as diet anymore. These recurring ailments can be stopped with proper orientation.”

Mazeli67:

“May God touch any Nigerian rich person to help save this man who, like Ibu, brought us so much joy and laughter. PLEASE don't let him die .”

Maurynzinny:

“chai, this man is really suffering.”

Pray_tell81:

“What is going on with our nollywood legends.”

Hehlenn:

“God! Nawa ooo.”

Tony One Week speaks on Muonagor's health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that weeks after Amaechi Muonagor cried out to well-meaning Nigerians for help from his sickbed, his cousin Tony Oneweek shared details of his ailment.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Oneweek revealed his cousin is currently down with stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease, and undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

Sharing a photo of the actor on his sickbed, Oneweek cleared assumptions about his relationship with Amaechi and added that his family had been shouldering his bills for years until his recent stroke that made them cry for help.

Source: Legit.ng