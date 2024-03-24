Calm Down star Rema has announced plans to establish the largest music school on the African continent

The Mavin star revealed he has put in the whopping sum of N200 million into this project so far

Rema also revealed the school will run a tuition-free education, which has seen fans applauding the singer

Nigerian music youngster Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, on Saturday, March 23, caused a buzz in social media space after he revealed his plans to establish the largest music school in Africa.

Rema, who recently took acquisition of two expensive whips at a go, left many of his fans and followers talking over his new plans.

Rema's music school will be tuition-free. Credit: @heisrema

Details about Rema's music school

The Calm Down crooner, in a statement, disclosed he has invested over N200 million into the school project so far.

According to the reports, the institution, named the “Rema Music Institute,” will provide music education to Nigerians as well as other African countries.

The school will also provide tuition-free education for everyone interested in learning about music.

While speaking about the vision of his ambitious dream, Rema said it stemmed from his desire to give back to the community that supported him in his journey to fame.

Below is a picture of what Rema's school would look like

People applaud Rema

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

falaqamin:

"This will be good for us Students will flood in from all over Africa."

Ocgeneral1234:

"Kudos to him and his entire family. I hope our other celebrities are willing to do little to support the people instead of boasting about western countries and do something here in Nigeria ."

_Timilaa:

"I must get into this school."

Musau95:

"He should count me in with my bad voice teachers will see dust."

MulindwaEmmanu2:

"Tuition can't be free it doesn't make sense."

Crayon blasts Rema's competitors

Legit.ng previously reported that Crayon congratulated his colleague Rema over his two new rides.

Taking a swipe at those who might be competing with the singer, Crayon said he pitied people who are trying to outshine him.

Singer Crayon ended his post with some laughing emoji.

In another report, Ayra Starr spoke about her relationship with Rema.

