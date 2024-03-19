Solid Star has continued to share his experience while he was under the influence of substance which affected his music career

His brother had cried out last year that the singer was mentally ill and he needed help as he called on his colleagues to come to his aid

While speaking on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that he once attempted to travel to the UK without a visa

Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, aka, Solid Star has stated that he once tried to travel to the UK without a visa while he was under the influence of substance abuse.

Legit.ng had reported that Solid Star's brother, Joseph had cried out for help from his colleagues over his brother's health. He noted that he was mentally sick and a video of the singer roaming around the street generated reactions.

While granting an interview with Nedu Waziobia on the Honest Brunch podcast, Sold Star noted that he wanted to travel to the UK while he was struggling with substance abuse.

Solid Star shares experience battling with mental illness. Photo credit @solidbillion

Sold Star calls his brother

In the video, the 'Nwa Baby' crooner mentioned that he called his brother that the chance to travel had come.

However, his brother tried to calm him because he knew he was still not mentally okay.

Solid Star recalls fight with cab man

In the video, also opened up about the fight he had with a cab man. He noted that he told the Uber driver to take him to the airport but he didn't have money on him.

He ended up fighting with the man because of money.

Recall that Solid Star had shared how he was introduced to hard substance in 2021 by some young chap. He noted that the substance had a great effect on his mental health

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what Solid Star said in the interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@Homiebishop:

"This thing called Ice seems like it’s more dangerous than colos."

@greeknigerian:

"If you even look at his mannerisms he hasn’t fully recovered, still not looking normal..I am glad his well aware now."

@iampinzzi:

"Once you start dey smoke ice your life don start to dey spoil."

@atandamario1:

"Omo different type of drug just de pop up."

@JoyMart1:

"Ice is not good for the health."

@dotcom_vibez:

"No be ice do him all that sha, we know but let me just #Saynotodrugabuse."

@Govmentson:

"He looks like Majeek Fashek. I’m happy he’s recovering now.. looks like a shadow of himself."

@JoyMart14:

"Omoh things Dey sup."

@iamaleshinloye:

"Glad he his back."

@Itzpelumi:

"It’s funny to hear but he did a lot of damage to him. Drugs generally is bad and will destroy you."

Solid Star shares second experience in Yaba

Legit.ng had reported that Solid Star had opened up about his stay in a psychiatric hospital known as Yaba Left.

The singer battled mental health after his substance addiction.

In the video, he noted that he was with other mentally ill people. He was kept in a general ward and had to use the same wash room as 30 mentally challenged people.

