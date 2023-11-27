Another Nollywood veteran, Amaechi Muonagor, is currently fighting for his life, battling different ailments

Actor Tony Oneweek Muonagor, cousin to the ailing star, took to social media to share details of his sickness

Tony Oneweek said Amaechi had been managing his diabetes over the years, and his family, fans and others have been shouldering the cost of his treatment

Weeks after Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor cried out to well-meaning Nigerians for help from his sickbed, his cousin Tony Oneweek shared details of his ailment.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Oneweek revealed his cousin is currently down with stroke, diabetes and kidney disease, and undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

Tony Oneweek shares details of Amaechi Muonagor's sickness Photo credit: Hon Tony Oneweek Muonagor/@amaechi.muonagor

Sharing a photo of the actor on his sickbed, Oneweek cleared assumptions about his relationship with Amaechi and added that his family had been shouldering his bills for years until his recent stroke that made them cry for help.

The 61-year-old ailing actor had also received donations from his fans, groups and other well-meaning Nigerians who genuinely love and care for him.

Oneweek, however, reiterated that despite all that has been done, his cousin's full treatment and recovery still require funding, and he called on Nigerians to kindly donate to the cause.

"Contrary to most online publications, Amaechi is my first cousin. His father and my father are of the same father. We have had a wonderful relationship as members of the same industry, and I am proud of him as a "brother". Amaechi is so loved worldwide and his fans, friends and ndi Obosi have been wonderful so far. Many groups have been donating money for his hospital bills. As at today, there's some improvement. His blood sugar is under control but he is still on admission, weekly dialysis, physiotherapy and other treatments."

Amaechi Muonagor is not the only Nollywood veteran currently down in the hospital, his colleague, Mr Ibu, recently had one of his legs amputated.

Netizens react to Tony Oneweek's post

Ezenwa Marvelous:

"I pray he recovers quickly."

Ossai Prince Ifeanyi Stephen:

"May God Grant Uncle Amaechi Full Healing and Recovery In Jesus Name Amen."

Emekafresh Prince:

"You have made a valid statement onye nna. May God grant him supernatural healing, Amen."

Ibe Matt Ekwueme:

"May God continue to heal him and may God always be with you for being your brother’s keeper in time of need."

Pascal Abanah:

"So sorry to hear about your brother’s predicament. I wish him total recovery in Jesus name amen."

Khallyzo De Centurion:

"God is showing up mightily for him. Get well legend. We love you."

Ozioma Okorochukwu:

"May his healing be complete by the power of God. Amen."

