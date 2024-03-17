BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her husband David Deji Oyekanmi’s wedding ceremony has continued to make headlines

A series of videos made the rounds from the occasion of Deji bonding with Queen and Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah

In one of the clips, Queen’s husband Deji spoke on how Lord Lamba’s daughter called him ‘dada’ first

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang’s husband, Deji David Oyekanmi has opened up on his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

The celebrity couple who held their court wedding on Saturday, March 16, 2024, also organised a reception and hosted their friends and family.

Queen's husband Deji speaks on Lord Lamba's daughter. Photos: @pulsenigeria247, @olorisupergalmedia, @lordlamba

A series of videos from the special occasion made the rounds online and some of the clips included Queen’s husband Deji bonding with Queen and Lord Lamba’s daughter.

In one video, Deji was seen carrying the one-year-old who looked at ease in his company as she tried to reach for their wedding cake. See the clip below:

Another video showed Keilah allowing Deji to carry her while they sat at the reception venue. The excited groom was also seen using the child’s hand to wave at guests present. See below:

How Lord Lamba’s daughter called me ‘dada’ first - Deji

Another video from the event that went viral was the moment Queen’s husband took to the stage to give a speech and he spoke on the bond he shared with Lord Lamba’s daughter.

According to the groom, they bonded so well that the little girl called him ‘dada’ first. In his words:

“A daughter that I’ve always been dreaming to have because I grew up with boys and Keilah and I bonded so beautifully that she called me ‘dada’ first.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Queen’s husband speaks on Lord Lamba’s daughter

Deji's disclosure about his closeness with Queen and Lord Lamba's daughter raised mixed feelings from netizens.

How Queen's husband advised her to stay focused

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Queen's husband, Deji, told her to stay focused after they got married.

In a video shared by the groom, he was seen with his bride as they prepared for her special day. She was focused on her phone and he walked past her.

Deji accompanied the adorable video with a caption where he told his wife not to get distracted amid the drama with her baby daddy, Lord Lamba.

Source: Legit.ng