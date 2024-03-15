Popular Nigerian singer Portable has narrated how he escaped death only a day after his 30th birthday celebration

The music star took to social media to recount how a close friend was sent to end his life in his house

The Tony Montana crooner shared the scary details online and many netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikola Badmus aka Portable has reportedly escaped an attempt to kill him only a day after his birthday.

The Tony Montana crooner took to his Instagram stories to tell netizens of how a close friend was sent to end his life.

Portable shares scary details as friend tries to kill him after birthday. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video, Portable explained that someone was sent to kill him on the day after his 30th birthday. He went on to warn netizens not to let people know the secret to their success or they would try to take it away.

The Zazu crooner went on to thank God for saving him and his family. According to the singer, he was being watched and then the culprit took corners to enter his home.

Portable questioned how the person was able to gain access into his home without any of his dogs barking to alert him. The singer noted that the person used ‘black magic’ to gain entry without being noticed.

Not stopping there, the singer explained that there was a particular room the killer was trying to enter, thinking it was the room where the secret to his success was kept, but instead, the person didn’t know the room was a place of dirt and that was how the killer found himself in heaven.

Portable went on to warn people not to kill their helpers. He explained that he was the one who bought the tools the killer had been using to feed his family.

In Yoruba Portable said:

“He used ‘shalanga’ pit toilet to get to heaven.”

See the video snippet below:

Reactions as Portable narrates how he was almost killed

Some netizens reacted to the scary story of Portable almost losing his life after his birthday. Read some of their comments below:

laurabarnes8274:

“This one get money he no live for better area like island he Dey live for local place as he big he come say them wan kill am why them ni go kill am.”

ogeeyagilevel:

“To cut the story short , the guy don die for shalaga .”

Kvnq_richie:

“All my dogs them no bow.”

Giran_federal_1:

“So like this. The guy don kpai for toilet .”

_beejayyyyyy:

“Leave trenches for them people dey quick forget who don kpai. How many people still dey remember mohbad now. If you like no leave trenches and hire security to dey protect you and your family.”

desman_009:

“You made it but you don’t wanna leave the hood Dey play loruko re musu.”

Gaskia_youngwayne:

“At times, u go do something wey go make person happy , at times u go do something wey go make person just Dey vex. . Leave trenches, u no go hear , Dey there Dey show AMISKURI I JUST TO LOVE AM guy comot trenches, dem go kpai u , u said no.”

