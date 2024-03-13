Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently went on social media to announce that he has surgically changed his gender to female

Not stopping there, the socialite went on to warn Nigerians who have been judging him over his decision

According to Bobrisky, he will gladly defend himself when God questions him about the life he lived while on earth

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has shared a public announcement to netizens after his gender change surgery.

The public figure who is known to dress up as a woman revealed on social media that he had finally undergone surgery to also look the part.

Bobrisky reveals how he will reply God about his lifestyle. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the post went viral, Bobrisky followed it up with another post where he shared how he would interact with God when he is questioned on the matter.

According to the socialite, there’s a thing called ‘choice’ and people should learn to respect it in others. He went on to say that when people die, they all won’t be buried in the same place and will be left to face the afterlife journey as individuals.

He wrote in part:

“You can’t answer my question for me if my creator asks me to explain how I lived my life on earth. So relax and mind your business.”

Not stopping there, Bobrisky explained further in his caption that he is ready to defend himself when God asks him about changing his gender to a woman despite being born a man.

He wrote:

“If my creator wakes me up and asks me to explain why he created a man and I turned myself into a beautiful woman, I will defend myself and tell him why. You won’t be there to explain for me. So mind your business.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Reactions as Bobrisky says he’s ready to defend himself to God

Bobrisky’s post on how he plans to handle God’s questions about his gender change was met with a series of interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

olajumoke2302:

“For the first time I will have to agree with him but hey stop informing us that u have done it or about to do it.”

esthermacnwosu:

“Heaven is a court o. Na she go defend herself. But you never hear the word called*Accomplice*. Na wetin some of us go be if we no question ur choice . I am a human right activist .”

444.chisom:

“In the end, as long as you’re still breaking one of the Ten Commandments, you’re a sinner and your place is in hell so you have no right to judge shim.”

melissah_mo:

“She's right, let her go and face her creator man to man .”

reallexy24:

“Learn to mind the business that pays you...”

Holayemi_08:

“The argument between you and your creator go hot.”

sambolee_:

“Bob stop making mouth, it is better to keep your sins secrets between you & your creator in the sense that when you beg for forgiveness He will. Sharing bad things online will always be online even after your death which is inevitable.”

official_thiana:

“Remember to add this point when defending yourself self bob “ask him if you consented to being a man” Omo this argument go hot, i wish it will be live-streamed .”

