Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy is now being blamed for Rema’s financial decisions following his recent purchases

Recall that the Calm Down crooner recently splurged millions on two luxury cars at the same time

According to a Nigerian man, Don Jazzy needs to caution Rema and should also be blamed for his money mistakes

Popular music mogul, Don Jazzy has now been called out on social media over Rema’s two new cars.

Recall that Rema caused a huge social media buzz when it was revealed that he bought two luxury cars, a G-Wagon, and a Lamborghini Urus, at the same time.

Nigerian man reacts to Rema's two new cars, blames Don Jazzy. Photos: @polancoexoticcars, @notesphere / X.

Following the big announcement, a Nigerian man took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter while speaking on Don Jazzy’s role in Rema’s decision.

According to the unnamed man, Don Jazzy should get the blame for Rema’s money mistakes. He went on to say that the singer who is just 23 years old has no business buying two expensive cars at once.

The man stated that people like Rema should be using their money to help people who do not want to work. He also added that the world is watching the Mavin Records boss and the Calm Down crooner.

In his words:

“Don Jazzy should be blamed for the financial mistakes of Rema. E no get how you wan tell me say 22-year-old boy buying two cars worth $2 million, convert it to naira that’s billions of naira, and nobody is saying anything about it. Nigerians are going through a lot, the worst thing is that person no fit just dey for this country make money take care of the rest people. Must everybody work? Only you two cars, wetin you wan use them do? Nothing! And even your guy Crayon dey there, he no get car. Nobody knows tomorrow, all these things no make sense. If I dey talk now, many of una wey no get financial wisdom go dey argue. Don Jazzy you are a father figure, you no fit tell me say this boy is buying liabilities, spending money on frivolities under your watch and you no fit do anything? You’re supposed to caution him, ask questions. The world is watching you and Rema and if that boy no later become successful, the world will hold you responsible.”

Reactions as man advises Don Jazzy and Rema

Amobineri:

“Ode. Crayon wey dey BENZ GANG .”

iamlekelee:

“This guy is doing this thing for clout y’all shouldn’t take him serious .”

houston_6776:

“Crayon know get car? ”

adeoluwalter:

“Is it your money, what if he buy jet. Enemy of progress.”

therealroken:

“Lol , this man Sha...there's difference between building personality differences and financial differences.”

n0tcoleman:

“A poor man once said.”

soloblinkz:

“The day I know say na mad man dey advice this boy, I no take am serious again.”

oribabor_001:

“Poor man go dey advice rich man.”

Makarnextjob:

“You Dey mad no waiting consign Nigeria problem with D cars Rema buy no go make money d there d complain about Nigeria problem .”

goodbadboihorlley08:

“Na your money?”

akoredebello112:

“Watin con concern Rema with watin Nigeria Dey go thorough Na Nigeria work for him ? ”

