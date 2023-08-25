Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has now reacted to news that singer Solid Star is mentally ill

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star recounted how Solid Star tried to help her grow her music career without charging a dime

Tonto has now tried to get in contact with the singer’s management as she lamented how he’s supposed to have people helping him

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, is in the news after she reacted to singer, Solid Star’s mental illness.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Solid Star’s brother had taken to social media to tell the public of the music star’s health struggles while also calling for help.

In a new development, Tonto has shown readiness to be there for the singer going by her Instagram post.

The mum of one shared a message online where she asked for how to get through to Solid Star’s family or management. According to her, the music star is her ‘street blood’.

Not stopping there, Tonto also went ahead to explain how Solid Star was ready to sacrifice it all for her music career to kick off despite not charging her any fee or collecting any gifts.

She also lamented about how sad it is that Solid Star has strong men but he’s still outside. Her post reads in part:

“Dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically, na me just no hear word!!! Never charged a penny, never agreed a gift, not even a hug…

Such a selfless human, I’m hurting that he has strong men and he is still outside. Ooo wrong.”

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh laments about Solid Star’s mental illness

Tonto Dikeh's emotional post about Solid Star's mental illness soon made the rounds online and got netizens talking. A number of them praised the actress for being selfless.

