Popular Nigerian skitmaker Oluwadolarz has caused a stir on social media over his relationship with Lord Lamba

In a recent interview, the comedian spoke on the unexpected way Lord Lamba started living in his house

Dolarz’s revelation was met with mixed feelings from netizens with some saying he should not have outed his friend that way

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde aka Oluwadolarz, and his colleague, Kevin Anagbogu, are making headlines for interesting reasons.

It all started when Oluwadolarz was a guest on the Echo Room podcast show. A snippet from the interview made the rounds on social media.

Oluwadolarz explains how Lord Lamba lived with him. Photos: @oluwadolarz, @lordlamba

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Oluwadolarz revealed that Lord Lamba was a squatter in his house at a time and he opened up on how that came to be.

According to the skitmaker, it started when another colleague of theirs, Sydney Talker, organised a surprise birthday party for him with almost 80% of the skitmaking industry present at his house.

Dolarz added that Lord Lamba was one of the guests present and he continued to stay at his house even after the birthday party was over. The skitmaker added that this happened without any prior discussion between them and that he didn’t know how to tell Lamba to leave his house.

In his words:

“Lamba is someone that I thank God for because the way he started living in my house was that I was celebrating my birthday, Sydney organised a birthday surprise for me. I can say literally 80% of the industry was at my house that night, I didn't even know that there was something going on. So Lamba was among them. The birthday was done the next day, Lamba was still there, and I’m not the kind of person that knows how to say ‘leave my house’, I will just be looking at you. Lamba came as a guest for my birthday and he started living there.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Oluwadolarz exposes Lord Lamba

Oluwadolarz’s explanation on how Lord Lamba started living with him was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them called out the skitmaker for exposing his friend that way in public.

Read some of their comments below:

jessicakerrie4:

“If they're friends why would he bring to public mtcheew?”

fresh_dope_29:

“Lamba don see shege this period .”

Nora_okeke:

“That’s how some real friendships started .”

Priscilliafidelis:

“Omo I fear who no fear dis kind friend ooo. If God bless you with one genuine person as friend aàh u don't know what God has done for you.”

Prenasdesigns:

“Every great man today was once an helped man. So good you gave him space in your home when he needed it.”

nahudua:

“But he is richer than you now that’s life for you.”

soljas_of_lagos:

“Some information are best left out of the media space… know this and know peace. ✌️”

sar_teflon002:

“Real men don’t count favors . It’s a lifestyle .”

nedumphotography:

“This lamba don hear am this year.”

g_benji25:

“I'm beginning to feel like podcast is really casting too many people. Chai....you thank god for him invading your home or you thank god he left. The story just dey here and there.”

Thofunmi_brown:

“Una too Dey talk sha, just help and move the fu*k on bruv .”

_xpensivebarbie:

“Which kain yeye talk be this this guy talks too much for my liking.”

Nosky101:

“Na wa oo.. Man do Man this one oo.”

Michaels_snow:

“This guy talks like a child. He's not grown he's just rich. Let me just believe you already spoke to lamba before coming out to say this.”

