Alhaji Balogun, the father of Afrobeats singer Wizkid, was seen showing love to some people at a mosque recently

In a video, he shared money with people who came around him after the Jumat prayers at the mosque

Some social media users wondered about the reason for his action, while others simply asked if he knew his son was going through some issues

Alhaji Muniru Balogun, the father of popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, was in a generous mood after Jumat prayers at the mosque recently.

In a video shared online, the elderly man was surrounded by people who wanted him to give them some cash.

Mr Balogun checked his pocket and brought out some naira notes, which he shared with them. Some netizens were impressed with his act, while others asked him to check on his musician son, who may be going through some mental health issues.

Check out the video of Wizkid's father's generosity below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's father's generosity

Several people have reacted to the video of Wizkid's father sharing money at a mosque after prayers. See some of the comments below:

Wizkid’s dad reveals his contributions to society

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muniru Olatunji Balogun, the father of Wizkid, revealed that he brought electricity to Alaba.

In an interview with GoldMyne TV, Balogun talked about his contribution to the Alaba community.

The music star’s dad also disclosed that he was chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Alaba, Lagos, for 14 years.

