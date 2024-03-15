Singer Ruger has opened up in a candid chat about his love life and the kind of lady he can have an affair with

The young singer was a guest on BBNaija's Tolani Baj and Moet Abebe's podcast, Bahd and Boujee podcast

The singer said he could date DJ Cuppy and that he has slept with both black and white ladies while having a threesome experience

Michela Adebayo Olayinkas, aka Ruger, has caused a stir on social media with the revelation he made about his love life and adventures he has made in the past.

The singer who quit Jonzing World a few months ago was a guest on the Bahd and Boujee podcast with BBNaija's Tolani Baj and Moet Abebe.

According to him, he had had relationships with different ladies before. He said that he had sampled both white and black ladies.

Ruger opens up on love life to Tolani Baj. Photo credit @rugerofficial/Cupymusic

Source: Instagram

Ruger says he can date DJ Cuppy

In the recording, he was asked if he could have an affair with the foremost disc jockey, DJ Cuppy. And his response was yes.

He also mentioned that he was no longer a toxic person as he wanted to see if he could be committed to just one lady.

This is not the first time that the singer would be raising an eyebrow over some of his raunchy lifestyle . He was sighted on the stage while performing and grinding a lady whose private was exposed.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Ruger said about his love life. Here are some of the comments below:

@danieledwin084:

"No level Ruger Go Run am."

@bobzykoozy:

"On code."

@stuntcaldwin:

"Why that aunty dey touch Ruger like that."

@saltboy043:

"This boy don craze."

@dirextor_h20:

"New court case loading."

@blinks_esema:

"Oh God I just too love this guy. Ruger run am, no level. @rugerofficial."

@cheftobiano:

" He does not know what he is saying."

@babygirlteekay:

"Omg, this boy no well."

@babygirlteekay:

"Y’all leave me Cuppy cake alone. Ruger is a red billboard wym."

@bolaremyjr:

"The court case go too long, hope you are thinking what I’m thinking."

Ruger says Davido has been supporting him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Ruger had said that Davido had been one of the people who supported him before he made it to the limelight.

According to him, he met Davido in 2020, the 'Aye' crooner has been creating awareness for him since then.

He also thanked Burna Boy for allowing him to perform during his concert at the 02 Arena.

Source: Legit.ng