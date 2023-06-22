Afrobeats Global sensation Wizkid opened up on fatherhood and how it has shaped him as a person and musician

In a recent interview with popular UK-based music journalist Adesope, the singer stated that becoming a parent has instilled a great deal of love in him and that this has kept him going

Still, on life improvement, he defined music as his way of life, admitting that it is what adds meaning to everything around him

Wizkid speaks emotionally about fatherhood and its blessings Credit: @wizkidayomedia

The father of four revealed this in a recent interview with Adesope, on Afrobeats podcast.

He went on to say that music has become a way of life for him, something he "sleeps," "eats," and "breathes." In the words of Wizkid:

‘’I sleep, breathe, and eat music. I’m always trying to elevate my craft from my sound, my videos, my productions, everything to a whole new level."

‘’It [being a father] has changed me a lot. I am grown; lots of love in my heart, fuels me to keep going; that is the drive, the only drive to keep me going.

"My family, my kids, I just feel blessed to be their father, take care of them; God put me in that position, it is the biggest blessing in the world, being able to recreate.’’

Source: Legit.ng