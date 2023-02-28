A video of Nigerian singer Wizkid with his aged dad has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The Bad To Me crooner was seen leading the old man into the house, showing a softer and gentle part of him

While fans gushed over the video, a number of people revealed that they thought Wizkid held APC's Asiwaju Tinubu

Popular Nigerian star Wizkid hardly shows members of his family back home in Nigeria, and a video of the singer and his dad has stirred reactions.

In the viral clip, Wizkid was seen holding his dad, who was dressed in the Yoruba agbada attire and walked with a staff.

As he walked gently from the car, the beads on Wizkid's dad's neck were visible, suggesting he holds a chieftaincy title

See the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The adorable clip found its way across different social media platforms and stirred reactions.

Legit.ng gathered some comments below:

@Iyanu78:

"I just dey happy as I dey watch this video. I must have money oooo."

@Hero_Singx:

"Even Big Wiz papa dey collect awards steady. Check papa neck."

k_prime__:

"Is that not ASIWAJU??"

goodness_eb:

"❤️❤️❤️daddy’s daddy."

asistant_boyfrnd:

"Nor be tinubu be this?"

ma_ce_te:

"We don’t care at this moment..since he doesn’t care about Nigeria he should shift first."

chi_ne.du:

"At first I been think say na tinubu."

official_khay_flex231:

"I don finally see wizkid papa otilo."

ay_dc101:

"Sey person wey no send him own country... way ray."

@Bioyung:

"Lovely ❤️to see... Same way davido have a warm convo with his popsy."

