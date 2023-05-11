Muniru Olatunji Balogun, the father of the Afrobeats icon, Wizkid, revealed that he brought electric power to Alaba

In a recent interview with GoldMyne TV, Balogun talked about his contribution to the Alaba community

The music star’s dad also disclosed that he was chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Alaba, Lagos, for 14 years

Wizkid’s father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunki Balogun, has disclosed how he contributed to developing his community in Alaba, Lagos.

The Afrobeats icon’s father attended an event lately where he had the opportunity to speak on his personal life and having a son who is miraculously doing well in the Nigerian entertainment business.

Wizkid’s dad opens up on how he improved his community, Alaba Credit: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

Alhaji Muniru revealed to Gold Myne TV his influence in the society. According to him, he single-handedly brought power to the entire Alaba community.

He further disclosed that he served as Ward Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, before becoming Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, following the merger.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I came to Ajegunle in 1972. And at that time, there was no light in Alaba. So, I’m the one who went to NEPA and made them come to survey the whole of Alaba and gave them light. So, those are my contributions [to the community].

"Also, I’m the Babadeen of Alaba Central Mosque. And also a former chairman of the APC for 14 years. I thank God I’m still alive and my son, Wizkid is still doing well."

Watch his video below

Internet users react

supersonicblaze:

"Wizkid na rich kid na."

_realkaydee:

"How many people your pikin don help."

ika_promoter:

"And una dey Ask why Wizkid dey Behave Well!? How person go get this Well Educated Man and an Elegant Mother & Expects Nothing But Humility?? "

Throwback video of Wizkid’s tather thanking God for singer’s success

A throwback video reemerged on social media of the More Love, Less Ego star’s father gushing over him.

In the video originally made by @goldmynetv and reposted by @mufasatundeednut, Wizikid’s dad was at an event when he spoke proudly of his son to the reporter.

According to Alhaji Balogun, he is grateful to be alive, with his son also doing well.

Source: Legit.ng