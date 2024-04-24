Nigerian socialite Bitcoin Chief made his fans and flowers proud as he launched a free music recording studio

The content creator revealed that all sessions will be held strictly by appointments for interested individuals

He further disclosed intentions to promote any artist he deems worthy of such favour with a stipulated amount

Nigerian socialite Gaius Chibueze, aka Bitcoin Chief, has launched a free music studio called 'Eastside Music Studio'.

The music hub, located in Enugu state, was established to groom young talents in the country's southeastern regions.

Bitcoin Chief sets up free recording studio. Credit: gaiuschibueze

Source: Instagram

The businessman noted that all recording sessions will be strictly by appointment, not as a walk-in venture.

He also revealed that he has set out $10-$100k to promote any artist worthy of such investment.

"I have opened a Free Music Recording Studio in Enugu State for Southeast based Artists," he said, "Come Record your Songs free, and if I like the Song/Album, I will invest $10-$100k into your Promo & Distribution! Too book a session kindly dm @eastside__music or the manager @somtopapi."

See his announcement below:

Reactions trail Bitcoin Chief's venture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@OjiChioma1:

"Wow this is beautiful! I will visit this place sir!"

@Walking_trophyy:

"Am from the north central but you’re doing well for the east.You Dey try chief . My aim is to do this tooo but my target is “barracks boys and girls “(children’s of soldiers)that grew up in the barracks. I hope God grants me my wish."

@patty_obasi:

"The universe will always be kind to you, Chief. Shalom."

@OparaVik:

"Things like this can become a group challenge for our people to develop the igbo region instead of spreading money up and down to massage their bloated egos. Daalụ nwoke ọma."

@Premium_ladyy:

"Odogwu aburo guy name. If other rich Igbo guys are doing something like this, our people will be empowered and many won't be running outside Southeast."

@OjiUgo_nwa:

"This is huge, thank you for doing this."

Odumeje samples new song with singer in studio

In another entertainment news, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, better known as Indaboski, is set to take the music industry by storm as he seems to be working on a new song with Highlife singer Flavour.

Odumeje, who recently made headlines over a video of him with Flavour, was spotted in a studio with the singer while suggesting they have a new jam together.

The video shared by dancer Poco Lee showed the prophet holding on to the voice recorder as he dropped some lyrics.

Source: Legit.ng