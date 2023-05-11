Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is in the news after a throwback video of his father, Alhaji Muniru Balogun, emerged online

In the viral clip, the music star’s father was seen thanking God for his life and that of his superstar son

The heartwarming video raised a series of emotional reactions from netizens after it went viral online

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is no doubt a son that most parents would be proud to have, and that is the case with his father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun.

A throwback video has now reemerged on social media of the More Love, Less Ego star’s father gushing over him.

In the video originally made by @goldmynetv and reposted by @mufasatundeednut, Wizikid’s dad was at an event when he spoke proudly of his son to the reporter.

Fans gush over emotional video of Wizkid's father thanking God for singer's life. Photos: @goldmynetv, @wizkidayo

According to Alhaji Balogun, he is grateful to be alive, with his son also doing well. In his words:

“I thank God that I’m still alive and my son Wizkid is doing well.”

See the full video below:

Netizens gush as Wizkid’s father thanks God for his life

The heartwarming video of Wizkid’s aged father speaking highly of his successful son soon made the rounds online and raised a series of emotional comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

godson_nero:

“Popsy papa is so proud.”

theboyyoucanthandle:

“I know I’ll make my own parents proud and I’ll be proud of my kids!”

prankhottie:

“Every parents joy ❤️ please God keep our parents safe to eat their fruits ”

endylight1:

“When our Stars begin to shine, May our parents not be absent. Amen”

gylliananthonette:

“The father to one of the biggest artiste in the world ❤️❤️”

paulworduma:

“A man decided to take it upon himself to make Yaba have light. I'm certain people prayed for him for this act, so I'm not surprised that his son is a light, inspring so many young Nigerians.”

smartmekus:

“Nothing is sweeter than eating the fruit of your labor.”

