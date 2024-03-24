Spyro recently shared a sweet video from his visit to his alma mater, the University of Ibadan in Oyo state

A clip showed the moment the singer was received by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, alongside some other of the school management

Another clip showed students screaming in excitement after spotting the 'Who's Your Guy' crooner

Nigerian fast-rising singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, paid a visit to his alma mater, the University of Ibadan, also known as UI, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, where he met with some of the school management, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Professor Peter O. Olapegba.

Spyro, famous for his hit song "Who is your Guy?” who shared the heartwarming video from his visit to UI, recalled his undergraduate days.

Spyro poses for pictures with University of Ibadan students. Credit: @spyro_official

Spyro gets emotional over visit to UI

The singer shared how he was considered a nuisance because he was pushing his music back then on campus.

Spyro disclosed he felt emotional getting the opportunity to meet with his lecturers and VC once again.

An extract from his caption read:

"So I decided to go back to my alma Mata Unibadan with my producer @mrsoulofficial and I held his hands at a point and shed a tear as I remembered how I was a nuisance to many because I was pushing my music back then on campus Now look at me back to the same UNI THE REJECTED STONE HAS NOW BECOME THE CHIEF CORNER STONE …"

A clip showed some of the school management referring to Spyro as their guy.

Watch the video Spyro shared below:

Reactions as Spyro visits UI

_hillsthefuture:

"See how all the teachers that have called him so many names and said “he would end up being a nuisance are” shinning their teeth’s."

adufe.dimple:

"Spyro no come when I still dey school o."

folascake:

"Why is it only girls Shey men don’t like Spyro ni."

tonia_honesty_:

"Why him nor smile well . I don't like him."

