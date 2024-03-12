A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video on TikTok lamenting that her mates are doing better than her

The lady opened up that the situation has been hurting her so much even though she always acted like she was doing fine

While shedding tears profusely, she reiterated her trust in God for a better life and a promising future

A Nigerian lady has stirred emotions on TikTok after sharing a glimpse into her life with her followers.

The lady identified as @fav_girl_bella on TikTok revealed in tears how she felt she was losing in life.

Lady says everyone is doing better than her Photo credit: @favgirlbella/TikTok.

Lady says her mates are doing better

She stated that it has been hurting her to see that her mates were all doing better than her.

According to Bella, although she acts like the situation doesn't bother her, it has been a major problem for her.

She however reiterated that all her trust was in God to turn her life around and make things better for herself and her family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady cries over mate’s achievements

The comments section was filled with reactions from people who believed she was only being jealous of her friends.

Zanny06 said:

“Be careful of such hey it could be jealousy. Be happy for other people and continue trusting God with your life. Never compare journeys.”

Maxwell Triumphy said:

“I stopped complaining when I sat down and remember that I have never step my leg in the hospital since after I was born. Glory be to God for forever.”

Lady P reacted:

@Contentment matters a lot dear. You might feel pressure but that shouldn't bother you once you know that in the future yours will come.”

Queen of Clean Cut reacted:

“Hmmmm b4 u start asking God y dnt forget dat some of ur mate r in the grave already vrlife na turn by turn oo so keep trusting God.”

Aliberrry reacted:

“You can't be praying alone without doing anything, whatever you know you want to do in this life, start now and use prayer to push it.”

Only one Bb reacted:

“This is how I'm feeling some days ago but omo l carry my eyes comot and focus.”

LesediRamsley said:

“Comparison will kill u mentally, accept where u are now cause if u continue this way you'll unintentionally become jealous of others. Ur turn is coming.”

Bubu Nwosu said:

“Comparison is the thief of joy. Sweetheart, you're doing great and amazing and one day/ sooner you'll be living in your answered prayers.”

Rukky reacted:

“Take a deep breath sis, just keep pushing, God will change your story soon.”

Alexis reacted:

“You will be fine dear, you just need to start somewhere, no time is late. You just need to be determined on what you want and you will be fine.”

