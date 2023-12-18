Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has had fans rolling with laughter over his latest video with popular crossdresser, Bobrisky

In the viral clip, the skitmaker who was drunk took a lady home from the club before realising it was Bobrisky

A number of Nigerians reacted in amusement to the funny skit as they wondered how Bobrisky agreed to it

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Emeka Ejekiru aka Sabinus, is trending on social media over his latest video with Bobrisky.

Taking to his official social media pages, the comedian shared a video of his interaction with the crossdresser after a night at the club.

It all started when a drunk Sabinus staggered into a hotel room with a pretty light-skinned lady. The lady ordered the comedian to first take a shower before coming to join her in bed.

However, after Sabinus returned from the bathroom, he discovered that it was Bobrisky lying in the bed and waiting for him.

The comedian could not hide his disappointment and even broke down in tears especially after the crossdresser revealed he had already been paid for the ‘service’.

Reactions as drunk Sabinus takes Bobrisky home from club

The video of Sabinus with Bobrisky in the hotel room trended online and it had many fans rolling with laughter. Read what some of them had to say about the skit below:

chiomakpotha:

“Didn’t see this one coming Senior man say “Your p@pa!” That knocked me out.”

donjazzy:

“Never hexpected it. .”

olu__mighty:

“Sabinus you wan go cloud 9 abi you no go??”

kemcyscollection:

“So the two of una later do skit . I love this one .”

olu__mighty:

“Sabinus nah phoooll.”

Markangelcomedy:

“Guy u need beating ”

Synoofficial:

“At least bob get meat for body, what if nah James brown you go carry.”

Evve__lynn:

“Senior man so na u i carry.”

