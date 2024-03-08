A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video showcasing her son’s walking step

In the surprising clip, it was revealed that her son walks with his toes and finds it very comfortable

The video sparked reactions from netizens with many advising her to visit the hospital and others insisting that he would outgrow it

A young mother has raised concerns on TikTok after sharing a clip of her son walking with his toes.

The lady identified as @gabbymelvchronicles on TikTok stated that she doesn't know why he walks that way.

Mum shows off son's walking step Photo credit: @gabbymelvchronivles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy's walking step makes waves

In the video, her son walked with his toes like he was scared of other parts of his leg touching the ground.

She asked her viewers if there could be a reason why her son prefers to walk that way.

She wrote:

“My son always walks like this. Why does my son always walk like this?”

This is coming weeks after a lady went viral because of her strange walking step.

Reactions as little boy walks with toes

Some netizens advised the woman to take the baby for a medical check-up while others insisted that the little boy would outgrow it.

Cyndi said:

“Take him to an orthopaedic doctor. That's how many people will say he will overgrow it last last he will not. My baby did that and they treat him.”

Ejiro Ozimi said:

“It's possible it could be a trait of autism or some sensory issues. Take him to a specialist and see what they say. It could also be nothing.”

BARRACKSRN1 said:

“When leg pain he go stop. No worry am abeg.”

LifeUnfiltered reacted:

“Wear him socks always. If he doesn't still walk well, take him to an orthopedic doctor.”

@user77795697000396 said:

“Pis take him to see orthopaedic doctor, My dota was walking like dat pple said leave her she will correct it ontil 2 plus years she continued I couldn't take it ooooh I had to take her to d hospital.”

@bigmama said:

“Nothing is wrong with him, he will change with time I walked like that when I was small.”

Mammie_kelly said:

“Dnt worry about that ma'am he will still stop my daughter also did that and she is 2years + now she have stop it. It normal.”

Whiterose reacted:

“I think he dost like touching d floor always wear him sandals or socks.”

@ice_don reacted:

“Its ntn my son use to walk like that n him grow it out. Am just saying.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl walks perfectly like robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl impressed social media users because of how she walks and behaves like a robot.

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is said to be in her 300 level at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was spotted performing in one of her viral videos.

Source: Legit.ng