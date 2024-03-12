A physically challenged man has gone viral on social media because of his hustling spirit, which has inspired many people

The young man is unable to use his two legs, but that has not stopped him from making efforts in business

He has essentially turned his wheelchair into a shop as he loaded it with provisions and things people could buy

A disabled man has turned into a small business owner, and his hustling spirit has become an inspiration to many.

In a video on TikTok, the young man was seen in his wheelchair, which had been turned into a provision store.

The man uses his wheelchair to hustle as well. Photo credit: TikTok/@timmyokanlawon.

In the short clip shared by @timmyokanlawon, he was seen wheeling himself along the roadside. A man approached him and patronised his hustle.

The shop had many things, such as beverages, washing detergents, and snacks.

His video immediately caught the attention of people on TikTok as they described him as a hustler. Some even said they know him and have patronised him in the past.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as disabled man turns wheelchair into shop

@Jc Empiree said:

"No excuse for laziness o. Wow God uplift him."

@more blessing said:

"All these brands wey e dey sell now no go see am make dem make am there ambassador. Na celebrity wey don make am dem go dey find up and down."

@Asher said:

"He stays close to my street I always tell my mummy that I like him because of the fact he is working… thank God he is being recognized now."

@Ãdê Nîkê said:

"I know this man ooo. And some guys wey even complete go dey beg."

@MO said:

"I just hope you can see him again and get his account number. I’m highly motivated with this."

