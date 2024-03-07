An Islamic cleric has been captured in a trending video laying curses on those who refused to give him money at a recent event

The Imam said he doesn't beg people to give money but pronounces negative utterances into their lives

The yet-to-be-identified cleric said those who did not give him money will not enjoy their children

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The video of an Islamic cleric laying curses on those who refused to give him people at a religious gathering has gone viral.

In the 1 minute and 6 seconds trending video, the Imam threatened Muslims to give or else they wouldn’t enjoy their children, an X user, @DAMIADENUGA reported.

Imam says those who refuse to give him money will not enjoy their children Photo credit: @DAMIADENUGA

Source: Twitter

The Islamic cleric, who spoke in Yoruba language said he doesn’t beg his congregants to give or lay curses on them.

In what appeared like a panic response, people started leaving their seats to give as he continued to lay more curses who those who were yet to respond to his threat.

“Everything you have in your hands bring them here. If you don’t bring them, you won’t enjoy your children. I don’t beg or plead with people, I lay curses on people.

“This is the reason you are stagnant, not making progress and have not been able to receive favour from God.

“The money you’re bringing here is for Asalatu. If you refuse to bring the money you will not progress.

“If you asked for something today and didn’t get it, a bus accident should kill me and my children.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians reacted to the negative utterances on Instablog9ja X page.

@ChildHealthhero

Giving should still be from the heart o, the people in the video are probably giving out of the fear of the negative utterances. Is this kind of giving acceptable by God?

@Tunde_AI

Some of our pastors do this but not as direct as this yéyé man hiding under being a religious leader to extort people.

@FrancisNgbor

Is this the new format of begging for money? If this is it, then it is not a good one. You can’t tell me this and I bring out my money to give to you

@DJDaley

This should be unacceptable, an Alfa should not be using that language to extort money from people.

@Itzpelumi

It’s obvious you need money but why the curse tho ‍♂️. Awon Alfa alatenuje.

@BlessedOdoba

E done reach like this? Some

People for collect the right of answering prayers from God if them get the opportunity to.

@BlessingDBless

Werey imams and alfas.

They said and do anything just to make money.

Poor people

'Special prayer' landed Imam in trouble

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a renowned Zamfara-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Tukur Sani Jangebe, opened up about the special prayer that landed him in trouble in Zamfara state.

Sheikh Jangebe had offered special prayers for the former governor, Bello Matawalle to be successful in the forthcoming re-run election in the state. The special prayers did not go down well with supporters of the incumbent governor, Dauda Lawal.

Source: Legit.ng