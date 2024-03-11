Popular skit maker Soso the Pure Water Girl has shared a video of her posing in front of her new ride

The reports claimed the skit maker splashed over N50 million on the new whip, a Lexus Rx350

Soso's latest acquisition has stirred different comments on social media, as many asked questions about her source of income

Nigerian skit maker Sophia Chisom, better known as Soso the Pure Water Girl, is the latest content creator to acquire a new car this year.

Soso, who stunned many with lovely pictures during her birthday celebration, took to her social media timeline to share a video of her with her ride, a brand new Lexus Rx350, which is reportedly worth over N50 million.

Celebrities congratulate Soso over new whip. Credit: @realsophy

Source: Instagram

In a clip, Soso, known for playing the role of a pure water seller in many of her skits, was seen driving the new car as she wrote in a caption:

“If you see me drive by”.

Watch video of Soso driving her new car below:

Celebrities, fans react as Soso buys car

Legit.ng captured comments from top celebrities like Omoni Oboli, Kiekie, Destiny Etiko, among others, read them below:

destinyetikoofficial:

"Congratulations swtness u will enjoy the ride."

ericanlewedim:

"Congratulations baby."

omonioboli:

"Congratulations darling. May good always follow you and all of us."

iamnasboi:

"My baby has a new baby. Congratulations baby, for your new baby. You’re God’s baby, may God bless you with real baby soon my baby."

realwarripikin:

"Who Una dey use o!!"

esthergabriel_official:

"Congratulations girl. One of the most hardworking content creator I know. More wheels."

__iam_wise:

"Congratulations Sophy but hope say you no go stop to sale pure water."

janemena:

"Holla at ya girl Congratulations my darling most beautiful Sophie. Intentional white."

calm_michika_zira:

"Thank God it has finally happened been waiting for the day I'll be among people who will genuinely celebrate your wins congratulations well earned and deserved."

sslv2021:

"Pure water don cost, one is now N50."

Soso speaks about Broda Shaggi

Meanwhile, Soso, during a chat with Legit.ng revealed who she thinks is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria.

Soso revealed that whenever she had some YouTube jobs, she went on her colleague's page, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, to get inspiration and clearer ideas.

When asked who is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria, she said:

"I think Broda Shaggi is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria."

In another report, Soso, shared her journey to fame, revealing that her father thought she was a waste of school fees.

Source: Legit.ng