Popular skit maker Soso, the Pure Water Girl, has flooded her page with lovely pictures as she marks her birthday today

The pretty skit maker, while gushing about her beauty, described herself as an angel who came to earth

Popular celebrities like Obi Cubana, Broda Shaggi, among others, have taken to her comment section to pen birthday messages to her

Nigerian skit maker Sophia Chisom popularly known as Soso the Pure Water Girl, is marking her birthday today, May 12.

To make it special, Soso took to her social media timeline to share lovely birthday pictures as she gushed about her beauty.

Soso marks birthday in style. Credit: @realsophy

Source: Instagram

In a caption of the pictures she shared, Soso wrote:

"An Angel came to Earth☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities pen birthday messages to Soso

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

crazeclown:

"Why the last slide Happy birthday Sophy God bless your good heart ."

chizzyalichi:

"Happy birthday darling soso ❤️."

amadi_man:

"Happy birthday to the baby of the house .. today you will not stress me."

obi_cubana:

"HBD Soso❤️."

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday to the ever-beautiful and stunning Sophy, live long and prosper!❤️."

princenelsonenwerem:

'Happy birthday Sommie ❤️…So the last slide na the injuries you get from falling to earth? ."

sophiealakija:

"Ahn ahnnnnnnn Happy Birthday sweet Sophhh."

brodashaggi:

"Happy birthday ."

realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday Soso❤️❤️❤️❤️ But y that last slide ."

calabar_chic:

"Happy Birthday Soso❤️shine babygirl … last slide sha ."

wyktadiwa:

"I’m not in Nigeria you cnt see my comment but happy birthday I love you so much ❤️❤️."

royale_john_chucks:

"@realsophy Happy Birthday may God grants all your heart desires and make you take our pains away ❤️❤️❤️."

hype.splen_gee:

"Happy birthday Sophy .. Expect more stress from me❤️❤️❤️."

Soso says Broda Shaggi is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria

Soso shared exclusively with Legit.ng, who she thinks is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria and why she holds the comic in very high esteem.

Soso during a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons revealed that whenever she has some YouTube jobs to do, all she does is go on her colleague's page, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, to get inspiration and clearer ideas.

When we asked Soso who is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria, she said;

"I think Broda Shaggi is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng