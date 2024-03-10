A young Nigerian man invested the millions he made into the hospitality and entertainment business and built a club

The man's wife said that completing the project was an easy task as they faced a lot during the building

Many Nigerians who saw how the place was filled with customers wished to have the same investment

A Nigerian lady celebrated her husband, who just built a house. She filmed the construction of the project.

Before the building compound was floored and tiled, it was water-logged. The man later sandfilled it.

The man toured his property after the club was completed. Photo source: @realrerri

Source: TikTok

Club as investment in Nigeria

A swimming pool built in the compound added class to the whole building. His wife said they sacrificed a lot before the project became a reality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At the end of the clip, customers could be seen enjoying the facilities as they thronged the place to have fun. @realrerri shared the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sircruise asked:

"Congratulations pls where una buy land?"

Big Chee said:

"Amen… Congratulations mama. By this time next year, hubby and I will be in our own house."

Reboneuclic said:

"Congratulations. Next one na hotel."

Whitehousegeneral said:

"I like the girlfriend’s encouragement."

Eze NZUBECHUKWU Christiana said:

"Congratulations e no easy."

~ BABY D said:

"Congratulations my friendddd. More Successful achievements."

__SweetGurlBecky said:

"Congratulations I manifest this type of blessing to me nd my household ijn."

Romeo_Ma said:

"Best investment."

henrybrown said:

"Big congratulations on this, more to come, where is this place at?"

fisio765 said:

"Big congratulations marriage life favors u I tap from the grace."

Dēstinŷ said:

"Congratulations bro tap from ya blessings."

zachsman_gbayi said:

"Congratulations oh. Wow The capital of this project go massive oh."

Amarachi Favour said:

"Amen. I pray and tap from this for my babe, as we have started we will finish ours amen."

Lady became home owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady of 22 rejoiced and popped a drink as she became a landlady abroad at a young age.

The lady (@mkaythecreator) was so excited as she stood beside her new white Audi car parked in front of the house. She wore a black gown.

Source: Legit.ng