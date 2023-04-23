Sophia Chisom is regarded by many as one of the fastest-growing Nigerian female skit makers within the digital comic industry, and her huge admiration of Broda Shaggi's works says a lot

Soso, as she is usually referred to in her comic videos, recently spoke with Legit.ng where she revealed who she believes is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria at the moment

Also during our chat with Soso, she also shared that she usually picks inspiration from her male colleague Broda Shaggi whenever she's doing some jobs for YouTube

Fast-rising Nigerian female skit maker Sophia Chisom aka Soso, recently shared exclusively with Legit.ng, who she thinks is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria and why she holds the comic in very high esteem.

Soso during a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons revealed that whenever she has some YouTube jobs to do, all she does is go on her colleague's page, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, to get inspiration and clearer ideas.

Female skit maker Soso recently shared with Legit.ng, who she thinks is Nigeria's most prominent content creator. Photo credit: @realsophy/@brodashaggi

When we asked Soso who is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria, she said;

"I think Broda Shaggi is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria. He is doing a very marvellous job. In fact, I look up to him. For certain jobs that I do right now for YouTube, I always have to go and watch Shaggi's content."

Sophy continued, saying:

"Shaggi puts a lot of work into his creation, production, so all day, any day I would say Shaggi."

"Skit making is stressful" - Soso shares

The young female skit maker also shared during the interview that being a skit maker is not as easy as many people might think it is. She noted that it takes a lot of energy, detail, dedication and commitment. She said:

"Skit-making has been stressful, but we're pushing; trying to put out content every day is not easy, and trying to come up with content is not easy too, but we're doing it gradually slow and steady."

