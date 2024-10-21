Massive reactions have trailed a video where Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb "Peller" Hamzat narrated how he spoke to Davido on the phone concerning their TikTok live

Recall that he had earlier revealed online that he would be going live on TikTok with the music star

In the new clip online, he explained in detail how the meeting was orchestrated and how he reacted to it

Nigerian TikTok star Peller has to be one of the luckiest youngsters out there who are living their dreams.

The streamer recently bought a brand new SUV and disclosed that he would have a live session with Afrobeat star Davido sometime in October.

Reactions as Peller sheds light on TikTok link up with Davido.

In a new video, Peller explains in detail how the singer had called him. According to him, he was chilling in his apartment when he missed a phone call. He was unsure whether to return the call, but he did anyway.

To his greatest surprise, the call was from only OBO on the day. Peller noted that he went 'mad' for a while, rolling on the floor and not knowing how to act.

Recall that Peller was in the news recently after he was dragged over this relationship with human AI Jarvis.

How fans reacted to Peller's clip

@Gemedia_:

"Peller Grace sure."

@phaarouq01:

"He should try and speak normal now 😭😭😭this is really annoying. He sha no dey stream on this one."

@altruist001:

"When Frogido wan grow up. Na even dey beg Pella to do barna."

@wonderboivibez:

"Davido want to break record on TikTok as a content creator that he his. When he can’t break record on Spotify or Apple Music 🤣."

@samheughanrol8

"Davido don beg Toto finish.. now na TikTok livestream e Dey beg lol 😂."

@TygaOfLagos:

"Why some ppl no wan make the Tiktok live happen? Why? ."

Peller shares more details about Oloba Salo

Meanwhile, skit maker Peller shared more updates about TikToker Oloba Salo, battling for survival in the hospital.

He claimed that he was shot in the arm, and the bullet penetrated his backbone, affecting his kidney.

Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

