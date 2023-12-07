Wizkid's first baby mama, Shola Ogudu and her son, Tife, have sparked reactions on social media with their videos

The mum and son duo went to church for Thanksgiving and ended up on a date to have lunch

Netizens have gushed over Shola and praised her for raising her son with the singer into a fine young man

Wizkid's first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, and their son, Tife, celebrated Thanksgiving in style.

In clips shared by mother and son, they decided to go for lunch after church service.

Dressed in beautiful traditional fits, Tife and his mum were treated to a sumptuous buffet at a fine restaurant.

Shola, who turned 32 this year, showed off her son at different times as they had a great time on their date, and Tife rewarded her with a peck on the cheek.

She also gave a sneak peek of the spread of food they enjoyed as they made their pick.

The mum of one captioned the video:

"Thanksgiving and Lunch with my Mainest Squeeze#SweetLove."

Tife, whose dad recently made hypeman Money Gee N20 million richer, also shared the sweet video on his Instagram page, and he captioned it:

"Thanksgiving Sunday with Mama. Happy New Month Everyone."

Reactions to Tife and his mum's video

Netizens gushed over the mum-son duo. Read some of the comments sighted below:

debbyisaboo:

"Shola is looking so beautiful, more like a woman that is in love and at peace may God perfect all that concerns you baby. I love you."

esta_gr8:

"Shola and Sophia Momodu dey confuse me somehow abi I don dey blind."

iammonica_49:

"Omo your duo is so sweet and beautiful to watch frfr."

holiness_myway:

"Pretty woman."

chinaza_asa:

"The way she minds her business need to be studied."

its_aya_tee:

"I see a woman who's raising an heir apparent! Making the child know he doesn't have to follow the world's narratives, but standing tall at every time. Making him know the child of who he is."

officialolami0_:

"Small wizzy italawa."

sheeyeefunme:

"D slippers is giving."

